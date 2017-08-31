Vegan coconut ‘bacon’ (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
True bacon lovers don’t believe in substitutes. The problem? Bacon is not the best for you.
This vegan alternative offers the smoky flavor and crunch of bacon without the nitrates and sodium of pork. Crumble it on a salad, add it to a BLT or serve it with roasted Brussels sprouts.
Vegan Coconut “Bacon”
Make this gluten-free by using tamari gluten-free soy sauce.
3 cups large, unsweetened coconut flakes (not shredded)
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 1/2 tablespoons liquid smoke (any flavor; can be found at grocery stores and Amazon)
1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 1/2 teaspoons of smoked paprika (optional)
Pinch of salt
Heat oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.*
In a bowl, whisk the soy sauce, liquid smoke, maple syrup, paprika (optional) and salt. Add coconut flakes and mix thoroughly.
Spread out flakes in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake on the middle rack for 12 to 13 minutes, flipping halfway, until flakes are mostly dry and golden on the edges.
Let cool for 5 minutes; the flakes will continue to crisp.
Use immediately or transfer to a freezer-safe bag. Coconut bacon keeps well in the fridge for 2 weeks or in the freezer for several months.
*If you do not have parchment paper, coat a foil-lined baking sheet or regular baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
