Vegan coconut ‘bacon’ (recipe)

True bacon lovers don’t believe in substitutes. The problem? Bacon is not the best for you.

This vegan alternative offers the smoky flavor and crunch of bacon without the nitrates and sodium of pork. Crumble it on a salad, add it to a BLT or serve it with roasted Brussels sprouts.

Vegan Coconut “Bacon”

Make this gluten-free by using tamari gluten-free soy sauce.