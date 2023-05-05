Vegan Vietnamese coffee (recipe)

By The Health News Team | May 5, 2023
Vietnamese coffee with a phin filter

Vietnamese coffee, or “cà phê sữa đá,” which is the iced version’s Vietnamese name, is widely known for its sweet, deep and strong flavor that can provide an instant boost of energy. Packing centuries of rich culture and history into a cup, Vietnamese coffee has undoubtedly become a favorite beverage among coffeehouses and households worldwide. What’s more, Vietnam has quickly become one of the largest producers of coffee.

Made with flavorful Vietnamese robusta coffee beans, ground and slowly dripped through a Vietnamese phin filter, the coffee is customarily paired with sweetened condensed milk (if not enjoyed black). However, this vegan-friendly version can easily be made as a dairy-free substitute.

Vegan Vietnamese coffee

Prep time:
5 minutes
Total time:
15 minutes
Servings:
1

Ingredients

  • 14-ounce can of coconut milk

  • 6 1/2 tablespoons simple syrup

  • 4 ounces boiled water

  • 2 tablespoons ground Vietnamese coffee beans

  • Ice, optional

Directions

1

Step 1: Make the Vegan Condensed Milk

In a small bowl, combine the coconut milk and simple syrup. Pour 1 tablespoon of the mixture into a small cup or heat-proof glass. The remaining vegan condensed milk can be stored in the refrigerator for later use.

2

Step 2: Prepare the Coffee

Place the Vietnamese phin filter on top of the cup or glass. Add the ground coffee to the filter, even the distribution of the coffee grounds, and drop the gravity press. Pour 1 tablespoon of hot water into the filter and allow the coffee grounds to bloom for about 45 seconds. Pour in the remaining water until it fills to the top of the filter.

3

Step 3: Add Milk and Enjoy

Once the coffee has completed dripping through the filter, remove the filter, stir the coffee and vegan condensed milk, and enjoy it hot or iced. Add more condensed milk to taste.

