Vegan Vietnamese coffee (recipe)

Vietnamese coffee, or “cà phê sữa đá,” which is the iced version’s Vietnamese name, is widely known for its sweet, deep and strong flavor that can provide an instant boost of energy. Packing centuries of rich culture and history into a cup, Vietnamese coffee has undoubtedly become a favorite beverage among coffeehouses and households worldwide. What’s more, Vietnam has quickly become one of the largest producers of coffee.



Made with flavorful Vietnamese robusta coffee beans, ground and slowly dripped through a Vietnamese phin filter, the coffee is customarily paired with sweetened condensed milk (if not enjoyed black). However, this vegan-friendly version can easily be made as a dairy-free substitute.