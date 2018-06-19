Video visits with your doctor (video)

By The Health News Team | June 19, 2018

Sharp Rees-Stealy recognizes that patients and families lead busy lives. That’s why Sharp Rees-Stealy provides convenient care options that fit busy schedules.

All Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctors now offer video visits, a simple way of addressing regular health needs and talking with one’s own doctor from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet — allowing patients to skip the doctor’s office.

Video and phone visits are ideal for follow-up appointments and for certain medical conditions, including:

  • Flu

  • Sore throat

  • Questions about medication

  • Depression and anxiety

By scheduling video visits, patients with limited mobility no longer need to commute to their doctor’s office. Patients can reduce their time away from work or family, and those who may be contagious can avoid the office waiting room.

Patients are eligible for video or phone visits if they:

  • Are at least 18 years old

  • Have HMO insurance accepted by Sharp Rees-Stealy

  • Have been seen by that doctor in the last 12 months

To schedule a video visit with your doctor, simply ask Sharp Rees-Stealy scheduling staff if a video visit is right for you.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

