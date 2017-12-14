What’s in an AED kit? (infographic)

By The Health News Team | December 14, 2017

When someone has a heart attack, using an AED (automated external defibrillator) can regulate their heart rhythm and, ultimately, save their life. In fact, combined with CPR, AEDs can increase the odds of survival to 40 percent or more. But despite their public accessibility, many people don't know what they are or how to use them.

We asked Marti Repik, a Basic Life Support (BLS) instructor at the Sharp HealthCare Cardiac Training Center, to shed light on these lifesaving devices.

What's in an AED kit? (infographic)

View the printable version of this infographic.


For the news media: To talk with Marti Repik about AEDs for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at
erica.carlson@sharp.com.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Marti Repik

Contributor

Marti Repik, a Basic Life Support (BLS) instructor with Sharp HealthCare.

Related topics

You might also like:

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up