When someone has a heart attack, using an AED (automated external defibrillator) can regulate their heart rhythm and, ultimately, save their life. In fact, combined with CPR, AEDs can increase the odds of survival to 40 percent or more. But despite their public accessibility, many people don't know what they are or how to use them.

We asked Marti Repik, a Basic Life Support (BLS) instructor at the Sharp HealthCare Cardiac Training Center, to shed light on these lifesaving devices.

View the printable version of this infographic.



For the news media: To talk with Marti Repik about AEDs for an upcoming story, contact Erica Carlson, senior public relations specialist, at

erica.carlson@sharp.com.