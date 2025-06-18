Leonard Harrington, age 60, began his journey with a rare and life-threatening disease after returning from a vacation at the Grand Canyon. Initially, he and his wife, Lorraine, thought his symptoms were just a severe flu, but they quickly recognized the seriousness of his condition as he rapidly deteriorated.

Leonard visited the Emergency Department at Sharp Memorial Hospital and underwent numerous tests. Under the care of Dr. Roland El Ghazal, a board-certified pulmonologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial, Leonard was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare condition in which the body's white blood cells attack the organs.

Additionally, he would experience cardiogenic shock — the heart’s inability to pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain and other vital organs. The lack of oxygen and blood supply led to digital necrosis, which is a serious condition where tissue dies, often necessitating amputation of the fingers or toes. Leonard also experienced short-term memory loss from a mild acute brain injury.

After a month-long stay in the hospital fighting for his life and another month in acute rehabilitation, Leonard was discharged, only to begin another transformative journey. He underwent several surgeries, including one performed by Dr. Amir Hajimirsadeghi, a board-certified podiatrist, which resulted in the amputation of nine toes. Two more surgeries were performed by Dr. Gregory Alberton, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, resulting in the partial amputation of seven fingers.

Despite facing significant challenges, Leonard's journey is a testament to his resilience and adaptation. With the support of his family, medical team and physical therapists, he remains optimistic and is slowly returning to his normal activities.

Watch the video above to learn more about Leonard and his treatment at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

