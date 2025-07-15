Earthquakes can happen without warning. In Southern California, earthquakes are common and happen an average of 10,000 times each year. While most of these are so small that we don’t feel them, earthquakes with larger magnitudes, and their aftershocks, can be devastating.

According to Danisha Jenkins, director of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Strategic Innovation at Sharp, we can’t stop earthquakes, but we can be ready for them.

“Earthquakes happen so fast, it’s important to know what to do in the moment,” Jenkins says. “The movement can cause dangerous situations, like building collapses or falling objects. Being quick on your feet and knowing how to stay safe can make a big difference.”

Before an Earthquake: Be Prepared

Don’t wait for San Diego’s next earthquake — prepare for it. Start by checking these 4 things off your list:

1 Make a family plan. Discuss with your family what to do in the event of an earthquake. Decide on a meeting location if you get separated and telephone communication is interrupted. 2 Build an emergency kit. Keep a kit in your home with the following items (visit ready.gov for a more comprehensive list): Water (1 gallon per person per day for 3 days)

Canned food and a manual can opener

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid supplies

Whistle to signal for help

Cell phone charger or power bank

Copies of important documents 3 Secure your space. Fasten heavy furniture, such as bookshelves and TVs, to the wall. Move heavy items to lower shelves. Keep beds away from windows and large mirrors. 4 Practice earthquake drills. Make sure everyone knows how to “Drop, Cover and Hold On.” Practice at home, at work and at school.

During an Earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold On

When the ground starts shaking, stay calm and protect yourself.

Drop to the ground to prevent falling.

Cover your head and neck. Get under a sturdy table or desk. If there’s nothing nearby, use your arms to shield your head.

Hold on to the furniture you’re under. Stay there until the shaking stops.

Other helpful tips:

Inside a building : Stay inside. Move away from windows and anything that could fall.

Outside : Move to an open space away from buildings, streetlights and power lines.

In a car: Pull over safely and stop. Stay in the vehicle until the shaking ends. Avoid stopping under bridges, trees or power lines.

After an Earthquake: Stay Safe

When the shaking stops, be alert and careful. There may still be danger.

Watch out for aftershocks . Aftershocks are more minor earthquakes that follow the main quake. They can happen minutes, hours or even days later. Some aftershocks are strong enough to cause more damage, especially to buildings that are already weakened. Again, be ready to Drop, Cover and Hold On.

Expect power outages . Earthquakes can damage power lines and electrical systems. This may cause lights, appliances and communication systems to stop working. Use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire risk. Include a battery-powered radio or phone charger in your kit to stay informed.

Check for injuries . Give first aid if needed and call 911 for serious injuries.

Look for damage . Check for cracks, gas leaks and water line breaks. If you smell gas, turn off the gas if it’s safe and leave the building immediately. Call your gas company from outside the home — or 911 if you can’t get through to the gas company.

Limit phone use . Use text messages if possible. Cell towers may be busy or damaged.

Stay informed . Listen to the radio or use an emergency app to get updates and instructions from local officials.

Help others. Check on your neighbors, especially older adults or people who may need extra help.

Earthquakes can be frightening, but being prepared helps you stay safe and calm.

“Make a plan, build a kit and practice what to do,” says Jenkins. “The steps you take now can protect you and your family when the ground starts to shake.”

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.