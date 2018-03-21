When to see a doctor about chronic shoulder pain (video)

By The Health News Team | March 21, 2018

Chronic shoulder pain can severely limit a person’s range of motion and negatively affect their sleep cycle, resulting in a significant reduction in their quality of life. Shoulder replacement surgery is a common treatment that can help relieve pain and restore a healthy, active lifestyle.

Dr. Benjamin DuBois, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, specializes in shoulder replacements. In the video above, he discusses when is the best time to consult a doctor about chronic shoulder pain — including shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff injuries and frozen shoulder — and when shoulder replacement surgery is recommended.

Learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of common shoulder problems, or attend an upcoming Treating Chronic Shoulder Pain seminar at Sharp Grossmont.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Benjamin DuBois

Contributor

Dr. Benjamin DuBois is an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Related topics

You might also like:

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

Traveling with diabetes
Tips for traveling with diabetes

Worried about managing your diabetes while traveling for the holidays? These tips can help.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up