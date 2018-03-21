Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
Chronic shoulder pain can severely limit a person’s range of motion and negatively affect their sleep cycle, resulting in a significant reduction in their quality of life. Shoulder replacement surgery is a common treatment that can help relieve pain and restore a healthy, active lifestyle.
Dr. Benjamin DuBois, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, specializes in shoulder replacements. In the video above, he discusses when is the best time to consult a doctor about chronic shoulder pain — including shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff injuries and frozen shoulder — and when shoulder replacement surgery is recommended.
Learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of common shoulder problems, or attend an upcoming Treating Chronic Shoulder Pain seminar at Sharp Grossmont.
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.