Chronic shoulder pain can severely limit a person’s range of motion and negatively affect their sleep cycle, resulting in a significant reduction in their quality of life. Shoulder replacement surgery is a common treatment that can help relieve pain and restore a healthy, active lifestyle.

Dr. Benjamin DuBois, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, specializes in shoulder replacements. In the video above, he discusses when is the best time to consult a doctor about chronic shoulder pain — including shoulder arthritis, rotator cuff injuries and frozen shoulder — and when shoulder replacement surgery is recommended.

Learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of common shoulder problems, or attend an upcoming Treating Chronic Shoulder Pain seminar at Sharp Grossmont.