Whole Grain Pumpkin Muffins

In the month of October, pumpkin-flavored foods are both festive and fun. However, they’re not always the most nutritious, as they can be high in added sugar, saturated fat and refined carbohydrates.
This pumpkin muffin recipe captures the spice of the season but is low in added sugar and packed with whole grains. Greek yogurt adds moisture, while pumpkin puree adds potassium, vitamin A and fiber. And for those who follow a gluten-free diet, they can also be enjoyed by substituting the whole grain rolled oats with gluten-free rolled oats.
“When fall comes around, it seems like everything has a pumpkin spin – even everyday favorites you find at the grocery store,” says Alexandra DeBelle, a registered dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “When looking for pumpkin products, such as granola bars, yogurt or cereals, try to find products that have less than 5 grams of sugar per serving. If there is a treat that you really can’t live without, check the serving size on the nutrition facts label and try to stick to a single portion.”
Dress up these seasonal muffins with the topping of your choice, such as chopped nuts, cinnamon or dried fruit.
2 cups whole grain rolled oats (or substitute gluten free oats)
1 cup pumpkin puree
2 eggs
1 cup 2% Greek yogurt
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 400°. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with muffin liners, round pieces of parchment paper, or spray the tin with nonstick cooking spray.
In a blender, process the oats until they have the consistency of flour, about 1 minute.
Combine the remaining ingredients with the oat flour in the blender; blend until smooth and creamy, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle with toppings of your choice, if desired.
Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool muffins in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on a wire rack before serving.
This recipe was adapted from Cooking Light.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Alexandra DeBelle, MS, RD, is a clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
