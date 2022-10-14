In the month of October, pumpkin-flavored foods are both festive and fun. However, they’re not always the most nutritious, as they can be high in added sugar, saturated fat and refined carbohydrates.

This pumpkin muffin recipe captures the spice of the season but is low in added sugar and packed with whole grains. Greek yogurt adds moisture, while pumpkin puree adds potassium, vitamin A and fiber. And for those who follow a gluten-free diet, they can also be enjoyed by substituting the whole grain rolled oats with gluten-free rolled oats.

“When fall comes around, it seems like everything has a pumpkin spin – even everyday favorites you find at the grocery store,” says Alexandra DeBelle, a registered dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “When looking for pumpkin products, such as granola bars, yogurt or cereals, try to find products that have less than 5 grams of sugar per serving. If there is a treat that you really can’t live without, check the serving size on the nutrition facts label and try to stick to a single portion.”

Whole Grain Pumpkin Muffins

Dress up these seasonal muffins with the topping of your choice, such as chopped nuts, cinnamon or dried fruit.