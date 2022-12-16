Let’s face it: sufganiyot is a treat to enjoy in moderation. But as a favorite food served during Hanukkah, it’s a great tradition to share once a year — as long as you jump right back on the well-balanced diet bandwagon.

Sufganiyot, a popular sweet treat, is a Jewish take on a jelly doughnut — balls of dough that are filled with something sweet, then deep-fried.

The key to the tradition is the oil, but fried foods are high in fat, calories and often salt. Pan-frying the dough is one way to enjoy sufganiyot without the excessive oil.