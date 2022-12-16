Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Let’s face it: sufganiyot is a treat to enjoy in moderation. But as a favorite food served during Hanukkah, it’s a great tradition to share once a year — as long as you jump right back on the well-balanced diet bandwagon.
Sufganiyot, a popular sweet treat, is a Jewish take on a jelly doughnut — balls of dough that are filled with something sweet, then deep-fried.
The key to the tradition is the oil, but fried foods are high in fat, calories and often salt. Pan-frying the dough is one way to enjoy sufganiyot without the excessive oil.
3 1/4 cups whole-wheat flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup nondairy milk (such as almond or oat)
1/2 cup vegetable oil, divided
1/2 cup fruit preserves (for the filling)
In a large bowl, add flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and sugar. Mix to combine.
In a medium bowl, add eggs, vanilla, nondairy milk and 1/4 cup vegetable oil. Mix to combine.
Add the combined wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients, thoroughly mixing together.
Using your hands, knead the dough for a few minutes. Take about 2 tablespoons of the dough and roll into a small ball. Flatten the ball in your hand and spoon in a drop of fruit preserves. Fold up the dough to cover the preserves and maintain the round shape. Repeat this step with the remaining dough and preserves (you should have about 24 balls).
In a large pan over high heat, add remaining 1/4 cup vegetable oil. When oil is hot, add doughnuts, working in batches of 4 to 6 at a time. Roll them around in the oil until all sides are golden brown. Watch them closely, as they can burn easily. Remove from heat and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Before serving, reheat doughnuts in oven for 5 minutes.
undefined
Recipe adapted from Food52.
To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.