About the application

Sharp HealthCare's APA-accredited Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology provides psychologists-in-training with a yearlong, in-depth training experience.

As a member of APPIC, Sharp HealthCare accepts only the online, paperless, APPIC application for psychology internship (AAPI). Our APPIC code for the internship matching program is 1153. Go to appic.org for information about completing and submitting an electronic application.

Applicants are asked to provide:

3 letters of recommendation

Sample report — Highly prized reports will demonstrate a balance between brevity and thoroughness as well as excellent, tailored recommendations

Sharp requires an interview in order to be ranked in the APPIC match. We typically invite 48 candidates to interview. Interviews for the 2023-24 training year will be virtual/remote. During the interview, a digital photo is taken of each interviewee. The photograph is used for the sole purpose of linking the name of the applicant with their picture in order to reduce the chance of confusing one applicant with another when our faculty is engaged in the ranking process.

Eight full-time, fully-funded interns are chosen for training via the APPIC internship matching service. Interns are chosen from all regions of the United States and Canada, and only students from APA-accredited psychology doctoral programs will be considered.

Applicants are not excluded on the basis of race, ethnic origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation or physical handicap. The program avoids all actions that would restrict or offer admission on grounds that are irrelevant to successful completion of the internship.

We strive to have an intern class that mirrors the diversity of our patient population. We recognize that identity and cultural diversity are rich and complex — incorporating intersecting factors related to age, disability, religion and spirituality, ethnicity and race, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, indigenous heritage, nationality, gender and more. Thus, the Psychology Training Program has an active Diverse-Applicant Recruitment Program (DARP) for prospective interns.

Individuals who wish to be considered under DARP, related to any aspect(s) of identity or diversity, are encouraged to indicate their interest and rationale in their cover letter, APPI essays and/or by contacting the training director (Kelsey Bradshaw, PhD, at kelsey.bradshaw@sharp.com or at 858-836-8347) for more information.

We accept applicants from graduate programs adhering to professional-scientific, scientist-practitioner, practitioner-scholar and other similar models of training. We find that interns who have a passion for the integration of science and practice, training in evidence-based practices and a good foundation in behavioral and cognitive-behavioral case conceptualization and treatment are the best fit with our program. Good experience in psychological assessment will also increase your fit.

The Sharp HealthCare Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology agrees to abide by all APPIC policy. No person at this training facility will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant at any time during the application and selection process. Please carefully review all the policies found on the APPIC website.

Our internship program is accredited by the American Psychological Association:

American Psychological Association

750 First St. NE

Washington DC, 20002-4242

202-336-5979

202-336-6123 TDD

www.apa.org

Inquiries for additional information and specific questions should be directed to the clinical training director, Kelsey Bradshaw, PhD, at kelsey.bradshaw@sharp.com or at 858-836-8347.