Substance use disorders treatment

Treatment programs at Sharp McDonald Center

Day treatment program

Designed for individuals who do not require 24-hour medical supervision, but are still in need of daily treatment.

Extended residential program

A supportive residential program for individuals who may benefit from inpatient substance abuse treatment (for up to 30 days).

Medications for addiction treatment intensive outpatient programs

Under close supervision by a doctor and team of specialists, this outpatient program involves the ongoing use of FDA-approved medications — alongside counseling and therapy — to sustain recovery from drug and alcohol use. Day and evening programs available.

Continuing Care (Aftercare) Program

The lifetime Continuing Care (Aftercare) Program provides ongoing support following rehabilitation treatment at no cost to patients. The goal of the program is to help patients problem-solve issues and make the necessary transitions at home, work and in the community. The program consists of weekly support group sessions. An alumni association is also available to maintain group cohesion and relationships with other members. Those who use it wisely have better outcomes and are knowledgeable in spotting their relapse warning signs.

Family Care Education and Counseling Program

Drug and alcohol addiction is an illness that affects the entire family, and research shows that family involvement in substance abuse treatment is crucial for a successful recovery. Our program offers support through the transition to an alcohol- or drug-free home that can once again be a loving, supportive and healthy system. We offer an opportunity to directly ask therapists questions and incorporate a combination of lectures, discussions, meditations, peer feedback and support.

In addition, evening programs and our Arts for Healing Program are available to help you continue on your path to wellness.

To learn more about these programs or to be evaluated by a professional, please call Sharp McDonald Center at 858-278-4110.