Substance use disorders treatment
Recovery programs for treating drug and alcohol addiction
Since 1963, Sharp HealthCare has been a source of hope for San Diegans facing chemical dependency addiction. Our medical team has the expertise and commitment to guide patients and their loved ones toward recovery. We offer compassionate, effective substance use treatment plans for children, teens, adults and seniors.
Treatment programs at Sharp McDonald Center
Day treatment program
Designed for individuals who do not require 24-hour medical supervision, but are still in need of daily treatment.
Extended residential program
A supportive residential program for individuals who may benefit from inpatient substance abuse treatment (for up to 30 days).
Medications for addiction treatment intensive outpatient programs
Under close supervision by a doctor and team of specialists, this outpatient program involves the ongoing use of FDA-approved medications — alongside counseling and therapy — to sustain recovery from drug and alcohol use. Day and evening programs available.
Continuing Care (Aftercare) Program
The lifetime Continuing Care (Aftercare) Program provides ongoing support following rehabilitation treatment at no cost to patients. The goal of the program is to help patients problem-solve issues and make the necessary transitions at home, work and in the community. The program consists of weekly support group sessions. An alumni association is also available to maintain group cohesion and relationships with other members. Those who use it wisely have better outcomes and are knowledgeable in spotting their relapse warning signs.
Family Care Education and Counseling Program
Drug and alcohol addiction is an illness that affects the entire family, and research shows that family involvement in substance abuse treatment is crucial for a successful recovery. Our program offers support through the transition to an alcohol- or drug-free home that can once again be a loving, supportive and healthy system. We offer an opportunity to directly ask therapists questions and incorporate a combination of lectures, discussions, meditations, peer feedback and support.
In addition, evening programs and our Arts for Healing Program are available to help you continue on your path to wellness.
To learn more about these programs or to be evaluated by a professional, please call Sharp McDonald Center at 858-278-4110.
Treatment programs at Sharp Mesa Vista
Child and adolescent substance abuse treatment
Inpatient and outpatient services to help children and teens beat addiction.
Inpatient alcohol and drug treatment
Medical and counseling services for withdrawal, detoxification and rehabilitation to stabilize and educate patients recovering from chemical dependency.
To learn more about these programs, please call Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8434.
Treatment program at Sharp Grossmont and Sharp Mesa Vista
Dual Recovery Program
Designed to evaluate and treat adults who have mental health issues, such as depression or anxiety, along with alcohol or drug addiction.
To learn more or register for a program, please call Sharp Grossmont at 619-740-5811 or Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8434.
Our substance use disorders hospitals in San Diego
Find chemical dependency treatment at our San Diego facilities.
