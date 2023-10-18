Care management programs and medical staff support
Sharp Rees-Stealy's care management program supports all Sharp Rees-Stealy medical staff with care management programs aimed at patient-centered care.
As part of Sharp Rees-Stealy's continuum of care, care managers provide their patients with education and support customized to the individual's level of health, allowing them to self-manage their chronic medical condition, promote wellness and prevent complications.
The Sharp Rees-Stealy medical practitioner has the right to:
Inquire and receive information on all Population Health activities, programs and services
Be informed of the care manager's coordination, interventions and treatment plans for their patients
Know who and how to contact the care manager responsible for the patient
Be supported by Population Health when interacting with patients to make decisions regarding their health care
Receive courteous and respectful treatment from the Population Health staff
Communicate complaints to the organization
Learn more
To learn more about our care management program, including care management services, staff qualifications and contractual relationships, call 619-446-1571 or send us an email.