Population health programs at Sharp Rees-Stealy
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we have care management programs are available for asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart failure and more.
A treatment team you can count on
We understand how difficult it is to struggle with a chronic health condition — and we're here to help. Our care management programs are specially designed to promote your well-being and improve your quality of life.
All of our programs are completely voluntary and free of charge, including educational materials and over-the-phone health coaching. Our care management team will work with you every step of the way, providing the support and resources you need to better manage your chronic condition.
We're here to help you
Our programs are designed to help you feel better. Our support includes:
Collaboration with Sharp Rees-Stealy medical staff to provide patient-centered care management
Improving your ability to follow your treatment plan
Increasing your understanding of your chronic condition
Personal support from registered nurses and social work case managers
Providing educational tools and resources
Specially designed programs for a range of conditions
Specific program eligibility requirements
Additional resources
We offer the following resources for you and your family from MedlinePlus.
When you need it, we provide you, your family and your caregivers with the following information and tools to help you stay healthy and reduce risk.
Community resources
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we believe in wellness and prevention through coordinated care. In addition to the services provided by Sharp Rees-Stealy Population Health, there are other resources available to you in the San Diego area.
2-1-1 San Diego
2-1-1 San Diego is a free, 24/7 confidential phone service in more than 200 languages with a searchable online database. It is the region's trusted source for access to community, health, social and disaster services. Call 211 or 858-300-1211. For TDD/TTY, dial 711 and ask to be to be connected with 211 at 858-300-1211.
MyBenefits CalWin
A fast and easy way for California residents to get medical, food and cash assistance. Call 866-262-9881 to speak with a county representative regarding the CalWORKs, Medi-Cal or CalFresh programs.
Feeding San Diego
Provides food referrals and resources to a network of distribution partners serving children, families and seniors. Contact Feeding San Diego at 858-452-3663.
It's Up to Us
The It's Up to Us campaign is designed to empower San Diegans to talk openly about mental illness, recognize symptoms, use local resources and seek help.
OPTUM Health — San Diego Access and Crisis Line
Free, confidential support in 150 languages, 24/7, for suicide prevention, crisis intervention, community resources, mental health resources, mental health referrals, and alcohol and drug support services.
Patient rights and responsibilities
Learn about our Case Management patient rights and responsibilities.
Find out more
You can become eligible for our programs through physician referral, self-referral, health plan referral based on your diagnoses, medication orders and/or laboratory results and hospital encounters.
To learn more about our case management programs, determine your eligibility, request access to your health information records or end your participation or to file a grievance, please send us an email.