A treatment team you can count on

We understand how difficult it is to struggle with a chronic health condition — and we're here to help. Our care management programs are specially designed to promote your well-being and improve your quality of life.

All of our programs are completely voluntary and free of charge, including educational materials and over-the-phone health coaching. Our care management team will work with you every step of the way, providing the support and resources you need to better manage your chronic condition.

We're here to help you

Our programs are designed to help you feel better. Our support includes:

Collaboration with Sharp Rees-Stealy medical staff to provide patient-centered care management

Improving your ability to follow your treatment plan

Increasing your understanding of your chronic condition

Personal support from registered nurses and social work case managers

Providing educational tools and resources

Specially designed programs for a range of conditions

Behavioral health If you are coping with a mental health condition like depression, anxiety or substance abuse, our Behavioral Health Case Management Program may offer the support you need. Our team of social work case managers will work collaboratively with you and other members of your health case team to provide individualized support, referrals and services in a compassionate, caring environment. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) The COPD Program is for adults between the ages of 18 and 75 who have been diagnosed with COPD. Our registered nurse case managers will provide guidance, educational materials, self-management tools and personalized health coaching. Working with you and your doctor, we provide support for your treatment plan to assist you in improving your day-to-day life. Complex case management The Complex Case Management Program is the coordination or care and services provided to patients who have experienced a critical event or diagnosis that requires the extensive use of resources and guidance with navigating the system to facilitate appropriate delivery of care and services. Our registered nurse and social work case managers are here to guide and work with you to maintain optimal health. Dementia If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with dementia, you are not alone. Our Dementia Program includes a team of registered nurses and social work case managers, and is specially designed to provide individualized care coordination, referrals and support to meet your unique health and caregiving needs. Diabetes The Diabetes Program is offered for adults ages 18 to 75 with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who are having difficulty managing their condition. Our expert registered nurse case managers support and build on the concepts learned in diabetes education and provide individualized self-management tools and educational resources to help you reach your optimum level or health and avoid the complications of diabetes. Heart failure Our Heart Failure Program is for adults between the ages of 18 and 75 who have been diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF). Our registered nurse case managers will help you understand and manage your condition to keep you healthy and prevent hospitalizations. Working collaboratively with our team of expert doctors and nurses, we will help you design a heart treatment plan that best supports your lifestyle. Healthy hearts The Healthy Hearts Program is for adults between the ages of 18 and 75. Our registered nurse case managers will work with you and your care team to manage your blood pressure and reduce your risk for heart attack and stroke. Primary care case management If you are over age 65, with a recent hospitalization and have multiple chronic conditions, you may be eligible for our Primary Care Case Management Program. Our team of registered nurse case managers is here to support your by providing you with educational materials and individualized self-management tools to help you avoid future hospitalizations and reach your optimal health.

Specific program eligibility requirements

Additional resources

We offer the following resources for you and your family from MedlinePlus.

When you need it, we provide you, your family and your caregivers with the following information and tools to help you stay healthy and reduce risk.

Community resources

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we believe in wellness and prevention through coordinated care. In addition to the services provided by Sharp Rees-Stealy Population Health, there are other resources available to you in the San Diego area.

2-1-1 San Diego

2-1-1 San Diego is a free, 24/7 confidential phone service in more than 200 languages with a searchable online database. It is the region's trusted source for access to community, health, social and disaster services. Call 211 or 858-300-1211. For TDD/TTY, dial 711 and ask to be to be connected with 211 at 858-300-1211.

MyBenefits CalWin

A fast and easy way for California residents to get medical, food and cash assistance. Call 866-262-9881 to speak with a county representative regarding the CalWORKs, Medi-Cal or CalFresh programs.

Feeding San Diego

Provides food referrals and resources to a network of distribution partners serving children, families and seniors. Contact Feeding San Diego at 858-452-3663.

It's Up to Us

The It's Up to Us campaign is designed to empower San Diegans to talk openly about mental illness, recognize symptoms, use local resources and seek help.

OPTUM Health — San Diego Access and Crisis Line

Free, confidential support in 150 languages, 24/7, for suicide prevention, crisis intervention, community resources, mental health resources, mental health referrals, and alcohol and drug support services.

Patient rights and responsibilities

Learn about our Case Management patient rights and responsibilities.

Find out more

You can become eligible for our programs through physician referral, self-referral, health plan referral based on your diagnoses, medication orders and/or laboratory results and hospital encounters.

To learn more about our case management programs, determine your eligibility, request access to your health information records or end your participation or to file a grievance, please send us an email.