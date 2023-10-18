Partner with us to keep your workforce happy and healthy

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we are proud to help educate and invigorate your employees to live healthful lives.

A healthy workforce helps create a productive workforce. We are here to partner with you to help you enhance the health and wellness of your employees. Find resources and benefits to help your employees navigate open enrollment and choosing a health care provider.

Watch our video about why you should choose Sharp Rees-Stealy during open enrollment.

Patient benefits

Open enrollment opportunities

Employee wellness talks

Senior wellness talks

Customizable health and wellness newsletters to share with your employees

Office hours with a Sharp Rees-Stealy physician

Virtual open enrollment booth — a virtual event for your employees to learn about all that Sharp Rees-Stealy has to offer. Ask questions of a Sharp Rees-Stealy representative and even get help selecting a doctor.

Ready to schedule a free customized health event for your organization? Give us a call at 858-262-6402 or send us an email.

Interested in learning about our occupational health services? Learn more or call us at 858-262-6313.