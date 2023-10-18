Sharp Rees-Stealy health coaching program
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, your health is our highest priority. We're proud to offer a specialized, free health coaching program just for you.
Partner with us in your health care
We understand that everyone's path to a healthy lifestyle is different. That's why we work with you to develop a custom plan for achieving your best health.
Supporting you every step of the way
Our certified health coaches are specially trained to support you in creating healthy lifestyle behavior changes. Your health coach will work with you over the phone for up to eight sessions to cover a variety of health topics, help you to set realistic action plans and guide you in building skill sets to improve your health.
Health improvement topics can include:
Chronic pain
Diabetes or prediabetes
Healthy eating and physical activity
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
Sleep
Stress
Tobacco cessation
Weight management
Learn more
To get started, call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-499-2700.