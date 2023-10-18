Sharp Rees-Stealy health coaching program

Partner with us in your health care

We understand that everyone's path to a healthy lifestyle is different. That's why we work with you to develop a custom plan for achieving your best health.

Supporting you every step of the way

Our certified health coaches are specially trained to support you in creating healthy lifestyle behavior changes. Your health coach will work with you over the phone for up to eight sessions to cover a variety of health topics, help you to set realistic action plans and guide you in building skill sets to improve your health.

Health improvement topics can include:

Chronic pain

Diabetes or prediabetes

Healthy eating and physical activity

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Sleep

Stress

Tobacco cessation

Weight management

Learn more

To get started, call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-499-2700.