New patient resources

Welcome to Sharp Rees-Stealy

Our doctors and staff consider it a privilege to care for you and will continually strive to exceed your expectations. Please watch this welcome video from our CEO and one of our outstanding doctors.

There are many benefits available to you as a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient. To learn more, read about our helpful tools and resources.

How to get the care you need

We know how important it is for you to get the care you need — when and where you need it. We offer several options for same-day and next-day care:

Virtual and in-person urgent care

Learn about virtual urgent care or find the closest Sharp Rees-Stealy urgent care to you, where you can check wait times and save a spot.

Primary and specialty care

From regular checkups with your primary care doctor to visits with medical specialists, we offer you and your family several virtual and in-person options for receiving care.

FollowMyHealth®

A patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc., and provided by Sharp as a service for patients. Message your doctor's office, schedule and cancel appointments, view test results and more. When messaging your doctor's office, you can expect a response within one business day.

Online appointment check in

Skip the line and check in ahead of time. Check in up to 48 hours before most in-person appointments.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Home (Coordinated Care) programs

We provide free, personalized support for HMO patients who have experienced a critical event or diagnosis by helping you manage your health, understand your diagnosis, access resources and navigate the health care system.

Services for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients

See the services Sharp Rees-Stealy provides to help you manage your health, including free health and wellness programs.

Patient resources page to help you actively manage your care

How to get the right care at the right time

Online bill pay

Lab test results

Standard lab test results will be available within three business days. Specialty lab and Pap results will be available within 10 business days.

Radiology

Written results for X-ray, CT/MRI/DEXA or mammography visits will be available in FollowMyHealth within three business days.

Forms

Requested forms will be available for pick up within five business days.

Prescription refills

Contact your pharmacy for refills. Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies require at least three business days for prescription refills. If authorization from your doctor is required, please allow up to seven business days for prescription refills.

Referrals

Physical therapy will contact you within 10 business days. CT/MRI will contact you within five business days. Specialty departments will contact you within 14 business days.

Important documents