For your convenience, scheduled van service is available between some Sharp Rees-Stealy facilities.
If you don't have transportation to your medical appointments, we can help. Below you will find options to get you to your doctor's office safely and on time — so you can focus on staying healthy.
Take a shuttle
For your convenience, a scheduled shuttle service is available between some of our Sharp Rees-Stealy medical centers. We offer several pickup times at each location on specific days listed below. There is no eating or smoking, and seat belts as well as masks are required while riding on the shuttle bus.
When making your doctor's appointment, please advise the patient service representative that you want to use the shuttle service, and your appointment will be scheduled to coincide with the shuttle schedule.
Offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Chula Vista Front entrance of 523 Third Ave. 7:15 am, 9:25 am, noon, 1:55 pm
Otay Ranch Front entrance of 1400 E. Palomar St. 7:25 am, 9:35 am, 12:10 pm, 2:05 pm
Downtown Front entrance of 300 Fir St. 7:50 am, 10 am, 12:25 pm
San Diego Main and James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion) 2929 Health Center Drive and 3075 Health Center Drive 8:25 am, 10:35 am, 1 pm, 2:25 pm
Mira Mesa CT/MRI Center at 8933 Activity Road 8:45 am, 10:55 am, 1:20 pm
Offered on Fridays.
Santee Front entrance of 8701 Cuyamaca St. 7:30 am, 9:45 am, 12:15 pm, 2:10 pm
La Mesa Urgent care at 5525 Grossmont Center Drive 7:55 am, 10:05 am, 12:35 pm, 2:30 pm
Downtown Front entrance of 300 Fir St. 8:25 am, 10:25 am, 12:55 pm, 2:50 pm