If you don't have transportation to your medical appointments, we can help. Below you will find options to get you to your doctor's office safely and on time — so you can focus on staying healthy.

Take a shuttle

For your convenience, a scheduled shuttle service is available between some of our Sharp Rees-Stealy medical centers. We offer several pickup times at each location on specific days listed below. There is no eating or smoking, and seat belts as well as masks are required while riding on the shuttle bus.

When making your doctor's appointment, please advise the patient service representative that you want to use the shuttle service, and your appointment will be scheduled to coincide with the shuttle schedule.

Chula Vista shuttle services Offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Chula Vista

Front entrance of 523 Third Ave.

7:15 am, 9:25 am, noon, 1:55 pm

Otay Ranch

Front entrance of 1400 E. Palomar St.

7:25 am, 9:35 am, 12:10 pm, 2:05 pm

Downtown

Front entrance of 300 Fir St.

7:50 am, 10 am, 12:25 pm

San Diego Main and James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion)

2929 Health Center Drive and 3075 Health Center Drive

8:25 am, 10:35 am, 1 pm, 2:25 pm

Mira Mesa

CT/MRI Center at 8933 Activity Road

8:45 am, 10:55 am, 1:20 pm Santee/La Mesa shuttle services Offered on Fridays. Santee

Front entrance of 8701 Cuyamaca St.

7:30 am, 9:45 am, 12:15 pm, 2:10 pm

La Mesa

Urgent care at 5525 Grossmont Center Drive

7:55 am, 10:05 am, 12:35 pm, 2:30 pm

Downtown

Front entrance of 300 Fir St.

8:25 am, 10:25 am, 12:55 pm, 2:50 pm

Genesee

2020 Genesee Ave.

8:55 am, 10:50 am, 1:15 pm

San Diego Main and James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion)

2929 Health Center Drive and 3075 Health Center Drive

9 am, 10:55 am, 1:20 pm, 3 pm

Mira Mesa

CT/MRI Center at 8933 Activity Road

9:20 am, 11:15 am, 1:40 pm Rancho Bernardo shuttle services Offered on Mondays and Wednesdays. Rancho Bernardo

Front entrance of 16950 Via Tazon

7:15 am, 9:30 am, noon, 2 pm

Scripps Ranch

10670 Wexford St.

7:25 am, 9:40 am, 12:10 pm, 2:10 pm

Sorrento Mesa

Front entrance of 10243 Genetic Center Drive

7:45 am, 10 am, 12:30 pm

Mira Mesa

CT/MRI Center at 8933 Activity Road

8 am, 10:20 am, 12:50 pm

Downtown

Front entrance of 300 Fir St.

8:25 am, 10:45 am, 1:15 pm

Genesee

2020 Genesee Ave.

8:55 am, 11 am, 1:30 pm

San Diego Main and James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion)

2929 Health Center Drive and 3075 Health Center Drive

9 am, 11:05 am, 1:35 pm, 2:25 pm Hop on the bus or trolley If you'd like to make good use of public transportation, here are the bus and trolley routes to our Sharp Rees-Stealy medical offices: Carmel Valley

No bus or trolley stops within walking distance at this time.

Chula Vista

3rd Avenue and H Street

Bus routes 701, 704, 709, 929

Chula Vista Rehabilitation Services

3rd Avenue and F Street

Bus routes 701, 704, 929, 932

Del Mar

Via De La Valle at Flower Hill Drive

Bus routes 101,150,308

Downtown

4th Avenue and Hawthorn Street or 5th Avenue and Grape Street

Bus routes 3, 11, 120

Frost Street

Linda Vista Road at Family Circle

Bus route 44

Genesee

Genesee Avenue and Health Center Drive

Bus routes 25, 120

La Mesa

Grossmont Center Drive

Bus route 1 and the Green or Orange Trolley Line

Mira Mesa

Black Mountain Road at Mitchner Way

Bus routes 20, 31

Otay Ranch

East Palomar Street at Heritage Park

Bus route 712 and the Blue Trolley Line

Point Loma

Midway Drive at Fordham

Bus route 35 and the Green Trolley Line

Rancho Bernardo

West Bernardo Drive and Rancho Bernardo Road

Bus routes 20, 845

San Diego

Health Center Drive at Hope Station

Bus route 120

Scripps Ranch

No bus or trolley stops within walking distance at this time.

Sorrento Mesa

Mira Mesa Boulevard at Genetic Center Drive

Bus routes 210, 921

Surgical Eye Consultants at James S. Brown Pavilion (formerly Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion)

Health Center Drive at Hope Station

Bus route 120

Title VI Notice to Beneficiaries

The Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department operates its programs and services without regard to race, color and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Learn about the Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department's civil rights program and the procedures to file a complaint.