Sharp Rees-Stealy transportation services

For your convenience, scheduled van service is available between some Sharp Rees-Stealy facilities.

If you don't have transportation to your medical appointments, we can help. Below you will find options to get you to your doctor's office safely and on time — so you can focus on staying healthy.

Take a shuttle

For your convenience, a scheduled shuttle service is available between some of our Sharp Rees-Stealy medical centers. We offer several pickup times at each location on specific days listed below. There is no eating or smoking, and seat belts as well as masks are required while riding on the shuttle bus.

When making your doctor's appointment, please advise the patient service representative that you want to use the shuttle service, and your appointment will be scheduled to coincide with the shuttle schedule.

Title VI Notice to Beneficiaries

The Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department operates its programs and services without regard to race, color and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Learn about the Sharp HealthCare Transportation Department's civil rights program and the procedures to file a complaint.