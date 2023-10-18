Sharp Weight Management and Health Education's Worksite Wellness Program offers health screenings and management services to employees on-site at convenient times by our experienced health care professionals.

We will work with your Worksite Wellness Committee to help define your wellness program and plan events that will have the greatest impact on your employees' overall health and well being.

For more information regarding our Worksite Wellness services, please call Cheri Hoolihan at 619-590-3320.