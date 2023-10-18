Important health care forms and questionnaires.

Advance Health Care Directive

Use this form to make your future health care wishes known, in the event you can't make them for yourself.

Allergies and Medications Form

If you have a Sharp Rees-Stealy appointment, use this form to notify your provider which prescription medications, supplements, herbs, vitamins and over-the-counter medications you are currently taking.

Authorization for Use or Disclosure of Protected Health Information

How to request your medical records.

Living Kidney Donor Intake Form

Use this form if you are interested in donating your kidney to a friend, family member or someone else in need of a kidney transplant.

Maternity Preadmission Form

If you are pregnant and delivering your baby at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Grossmont Hospital Women's Center or Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, please fill out this form at your earliest convenience. This form is also available in Spanish.

Sharp Rees-Stealy patient forms

Sharp Rees-Stealy provides several PDF forms for you to fill out ahead of your doctor's appointment.

Vial of Life Form

Designed to speak for you when you can't speak for yourself, this form contains important medical information about you for use by emergency personnel. Keep the completed form on your refrigerator, in your car and at work.