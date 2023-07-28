Mother looking at newborn with Sharp nurse looking over.

Maternity preadmission form

How to submit your maternity preadmission form

If you are pregnant and delivering your baby at Sharp, please print and fill out the maternity preadmission form at your earliest convenience. The form is available for download in both English and Spanish.

Please submit the completed form to your birthing hospital before your delivery. You can drop it off in person or send it by fax or mail.

Submit in person

  • Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns
    Patient Access Services - Admitting Department
    751 Medical Center Drive
    Chula Vista, CA 91942

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns
    Patient Access Services desk (or Patient Access Services in Grossmont Hospital lobby)
    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942

  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
    Patient Access Services
    3003 Health Center Road
    San Diego, CA 92123

Send by fax or mail

A Sharp team member will follow up once the form has been received.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
    Patient Access Services – Admitting Department
    751 Medical Center Drive
    Chula Vista, CA 91942
    Fax: 619-502-3604

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital
    Patient Access Services
    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Fax: 619-740-3067

  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
    Patient Access Services
    3003 Health Center Road
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Fax:     858-939-4102

