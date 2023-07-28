How to submit your maternity preadmission form

If you are pregnant and delivering your baby at Sharp, please print and fill out the maternity preadmission form at your earliest convenience. The form is available for download in both English and Spanish.

Please submit the completed form to your birthing hospital before your delivery. You can drop it off in person or send it by fax or mail.

Submit in person

Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns

Patient Access Services - Admitting Department

751 Medical Center Drive

Chula Vista, CA 91942

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns

Patient Access Services desk (or Patient Access Services in Grossmont Hospital lobby)

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

Patient Access Services

3003 Health Center Road

San Diego, CA 92123

Send by fax or mail

A Sharp team member will follow up once the form has been received.