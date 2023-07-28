Maternity preadmission form
How to submit your maternity preadmission form
If you are pregnant and delivering your baby at Sharp, please print and fill out the maternity preadmission form at your earliest convenience. The form is available for download in both English and Spanish.
Please submit the completed form to your birthing hospital before your delivery. You can drop it off in person or send it by fax or mail.
Submit in person
Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns
Patient Access Services - Admitting Department
751 Medical Center Drive
Chula Vista, CA 91942
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns
Patient Access Services desk (or Patient Access Services in Grossmont Hospital lobby)
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Patient Access Services
3003 Health Center Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Send by fax or mail
A Sharp team member will follow up once the form has been received.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Patient Access Services – Admitting Department
751 Medical Center Drive
Chula Vista, CA 91942
Fax: 619-502-3604
Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Patient Access Services
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Fax: 619-740-3067
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Patient Access Services
3003 Health Center Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Fax: 858-939-4102
San Diego pregnancy and childbirth locations
We offer maternity care across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.