Sharp Grossmont Hospital behavioral health referrals
We look forward to partnering with you and your patient on the road to recovery.
Ready to care for your patients in a supportive environment
For more than 35 years, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health has provided comprehensive mental health services for adults in San Diego’s East County.
Outpatient referrals
At Sharp Grossmont, we're committed to improving and maintaining the mental health and well-being of your patients. We offer the following referral options:
Call 619-740-5811
Complete an online outpatient referral form
Please be assured that we will respect your patient’s privacy in alignment with HIPAA regulations.
Behavioral and mental health conditions
Sharp Grossmont also offers hospital-based intensive outpatient programs (IOP) that serve individuals dealing with a variety of mental health conditions, including:
Anxiety disorders
Bipolar disorder
Depressive disorder
Schizophrenia
Other psychotic disorders
Behavioral treatments and programs
Our IOPs include treatment modalities such as:
Frequently asked questions
For individuals who are seeking treatment through our emergency department, we offer immediate behavioral health services in our Grossmont Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (G-PATH) unit.
Operated by our behavioral health team, this unit provides hospital-based emergency and observation services, available 24 hours a day, to patients 14 years and older with a mental health condition.
During their stay, patients are under the compassionate care of an ED physician, who consults with an on-call psychiatrist about next steps. The unit is also staffed with psychiatric nurse practitioners to provide treatment and medications.
At Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health, we understand the importance of partnering with community providers to help patients in need. We accept referrals from primary care doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists and others who feel their patients would benefit from the specialized mental health care we offer.
Our 46-bed inpatient care unit is staffed with expert medical teams that include affiliated physicians and psychiatrists, experienced nurses, licensed therapists, and certified counselors.
For inpatient behavioral health treatment, please have your patient go to the emergency room.