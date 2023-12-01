Sharp Grossmont Hospital behavioral health referrals

Ready to care for your patients in a supportive environment

For more than 35 years, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health has provided comprehensive mental health services for adults in San Diego’s East County.

Outpatient referrals

At Sharp Grossmont, we're committed to improving and maintaining the mental health and well-being of your patients. We offer the following referral options:

Please be assured that we will respect your patient’s privacy in alignment with HIPAA regulations.

Behavioral and mental health conditions

Sharp Grossmont also offers hospital-based intensive outpatient programs (IOP) that serve individuals dealing with a variety of mental health conditions, including:

Anxiety disorders

Bipolar disorder

Depressive disorder

Schizophrenia

Other psychotic disorders

Behavioral treatments and programs

Our IOPs include treatment modalities such as:

Frequently asked questions