Dual recovery treatment

Losing a loved one to addiction
Jessica Johnson, a nurse at Sharp Mesa Vista, hopes that sharing her story of losing her brother to a drug overdose can help support others.
If you or a loved one use alcohol or drugs to deal with underlying issues such as depression or anxiety, you are not alone. We can help.
Our Dual Recovery Outpatient Program is designed to help you navigate the unique challenge of overcoming mental health conditions along with alcohol and drug dependency ― from a safe, supportive environment.
You will actively participate in your own recovery and learn how psychiatric symptoms and relapse triggers are related, as well as how to self-monitor and reduce your symptoms. Our expert team of caregivers will guide you through each step of treatment and will assist you in creating an individualized, long-term plan for your health and well-being.
To learn more or schedule an intake appointment, please contact Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8434 or Sharp Grossmont by calling 619-740-5811 or sending an email.
People who call 988 are connected to a counselor who will listen, provide support and connect them with needed resources.