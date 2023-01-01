At Sharp, we are dedicated to expanding scientific knowledge and providing medical advancements to the San Diego community. The Sharp Center for Research partners with leading pharmaceutical and device companies, philanthropic trusts and government agencies to conduct clinical trials in many areas of medicine.

The Sharp Center for Research offers clinical trials for patients in many areas of medicine. Finding new, improved treatments is the central goal of clinical trials, which are usually studies of investigational drugs, devices and procedures conducted with patients.

Active clinical trials

The Sharp Center for Research offers a variety of clinical trials across several medical specialties.

Clinical trials

Frequently asked questions about clinical trials

How do clinical trials work?

Clinical trials enable health care providers to learn whether a new treatment is safe and effective. Drug and device clinical trials are classified as Phase 1, in which new formulations are tested for safety; Phase 2, in which the treatment is tested for effectiveness; or Phase 3, in which researchers look at both safety and effectiveness in a larger group of patients. Only after a new drug or device passes all of the clinical trial phases is it then cleared by the FDA for general public use.

Are there any forms to complete to participate in clinical trials?

You will need to complete an informed consent form to participate in a clinical trial. Before you sign an informed consent form, read it carefully. It should clearly outline both the possible benefits of the clinical trial and the known risks involved. If there is anything on the informed consent form that you do not understand, ask your physician about it before signing.

What can I expect during the clinical trial?

During your treatment in a clinical trial, you will be monitored and observed closely. If at any time during the trial, you or your doctor believes the treatment is not in your best interest to continue, you can leave or be removed from the study.

What can I expect to pay to participate in a clinical trial?

Although experimental treatment is usually free, there may be some costs to you or your insurer. Make sure that you discuss and understand the costs before you join any study.

How can I participate in a clinical trial?

If you think you may want to join a clinical trial, ask your physician if any study at Sharp may be appropriate for you. Your doctor should explain the criteria for trial eligibility — your health status — and the potential benefits and risks, such as side effects or other impacts on your health.

What is the Sharp Outcomes Research Institute?

Sharp HealthCare's Outcomes Research Institute (ORI) has engaged in innovative, collaborative research to evaluate the long-term results of care, promote clinical excellence and advance best practices in health care delivery. Learn more about the ORI.

Contact the Sharp Center for Research

The Sharp Center for Research can be reached at research@sharp.com.

Use the following information to contact Sharp about clinical research opportunities. For more information or questions about submitting a study to the Sharp HealthCare Institutional Review Board, please send us an email.

Sharp Center for Research

7930 Frost St., Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92123

researchcenter@sharp.com

Sharp HealthCare Institutional Review Board (IRB)

7930 Frost St., Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92123

research@sharp.com

Institutional Biosafety Committee Services (IBCS)

WIRB®-Copernicus Group

1019 39th Avenue SE, Suite 120

Puyallup, WA 98374-2115

360-252-2850

wcgclinical.com

For more information about the Sharp Center for Research, please send us an email.

Learn more about Sharp HealthCare's financial conflicts of interest guidance (PDF).