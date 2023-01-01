Contact Us
 
Sharp Center for Research

The Sharp Center for Research

At Sharp, we are dedicated to expanding scientific knowledge and providing medical advancements to the San Diego community. The Sharp Center for Research partners with leading pharmaceutical and device companies, philanthropic trusts and government agencies to conduct clinical trials in many areas of medicine.

The Sharp Center for Research offers clinical trials for patients in many areas of medicine. Finding new, improved treatments is the central goal of clinical trials, which are usually studies of investigational drugs, devices and procedures conducted with patients.

Active clinical trials

The Sharp Center for Research offers a variety of clinical trials across several medical specialties.

Clinical trials plus

Frequently asked questions about clinical trials

How do clinical trials work? plus

Are there any forms to complete to participate in clinical trials? plus

What can I expect during the clinical trial? plus

What can I expect to pay to participate in a clinical trial? plus

How can I participate in a clinical trial? plus

What is the Sharp Outcomes Research Institute? plus

Contact the Sharp Center for Research

The Sharp Center for Research can be reached at research@sharp.com.

Use the following information to contact Sharp about clinical research opportunities. For more information or questions about submitting a study to the Sharp HealthCare Institutional Review Board, please send us an email.

Sharp Center for Research
7930 Frost St., Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
researchcenter@sharp.com

Sharp HealthCare Institutional Review Board (IRB)
7930 Frost St., Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
research@sharp.com

Institutional Biosafety Committee Services (IBCS)
WIRB®-Copernicus Group
1019 39th Avenue SE, Suite 120
Puyallup, WA 98374-2115
360-252-2850
wcgclinical.com

Find out more

For more information about the Sharp Center for Research, please send us an email.

Learn more about Sharp HealthCare's financial conflicts of interest guidance (PDF).

 

"We are committed to bringing you quality research you can trust, and access to important clinical trials."

— Dr. Charles Redfern, hematologist/oncologist

The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, Inc., awarded Sharp HealthCare's human research protection program full accreditation for its commitment to high-quality, ethically sound research.

Contact Sharp HealthCare
Call us

Call 1-800-827-4277 or view our detailed phone directory.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

