We know how important it is to get the resources you need, when and where you need them. That's why we've compiled an expansive list of community resources available in the San Diego area. Choose an option below to learn more.
Facing our Risk of Cancer Empowered (FORCE) - for BRCA gene carriers
National Breast Cancer Foundation - male breast cancer
Sharsheret - Jewish community facing breast cancer
Cancer Angels of San Diego - financial requirements, cancer type specific
CancerCare - geographical restrictions, financial requirements, cancer type specific
Head and Neck Cancer Alliance Gas Card Program - cancer type specific
Jewish Family Service - cancer type specific
Lung Cancer Alliance Gas Card - 1-888-793-9355, cancer type specific
Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF) - financial requirements, cancer type specific
The Pink Fund - financial requirements, cancer type specific
Shades of Pink - geographical restrictions, financial requirements, cancer type specific
Sharp HealthCare Financial Assistance - available only for Sharp patients
Dine in Dinners - dinner delivery only; heartier main dishes with sides
Eat Clean San Diego - affordable, plant-based options; rotating menu designed by registered dietitian
Food Made Fresh - fully prepared meals created with nutrient-dense, non-GMO, organic produce and hormone/antibiotic-free meats. No hydrogenated oils, refined sugars, artificial ingredients or preservatives
Magic Kitchen - portion control, low sodium, diabetic, renal, low fat, low carb, gluten-free
Mama Sezz - fresh, ready-to-eat, whole-food, plant-based meals; partners with American Institute for Cancer Research
Mama's Kitchen - geographical and age restrictions, available by referral only (see social worker, registered dietitian or patient navigator to apply; free service for all cancer patients)
Martha's Senior Gourmet - renal, diabetic, CHF, vitamin K, gluten-sensitive, vegetarian, pureed, dairy free and more
MealPro - up to 21 frozen meals of your choice delivered at one time in a thermal box and vacuumed sealed; made fresh daily, frozen and delivered to your home or office
Meals on Wheels - age restrictions; small fee may be required; menus change monthly and are approved by registered dietitian; healthy choices, Latino cuisine and easy-to-chew menu options with controlled sodium, fat and sugar
Mom's Meals - heart healthy, diabetic, renal, cancer support (follows American Institute for Cancer Research guidelines), pureed, gluten-free, vegetarian, low sodium
Salvation Army Senior Nutrition Program - geographical and age restrictions, small fee may be required
San Diego Health and Human Services Agency - Aging and Independence - geographical and age restrictions
Serving Seniors - age restrictions
SoCal Fresh - paelo, dairy free and more
Territory Foods - plant-based, vegan, vegetarian meals available with breakfast, lunch and dinner options
National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NCCAM)
Cancer Care - telephone and online support
GO2 for Lung Cancer - telephone support, cancer type specific
Imerman Angels - telephone support
Lung Cancer Research Foundation - telephone support, cancer type specific
Support for People With Oral and Head and Neck Cancer - cancer type specific
American Cancer Society Road to Recovery - eligibility requirements may apply
Elder Help: Seniors A Go Go Program - geographical and age restrictions, small fee may be required, financial requirements
Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation (FACT) - geographical and age restrictions, small fee may be required
MTS/ADA Certification - geographical restrictions, small fee may be required
On the Go: Transportation Solutions for Older Adults - geographical and age restrictions, small fee may be required
Breast Cancer Education Forum: Medical Oncology with Dr. Mariela Macias
Breast Cancer Education Forum: Pathology with Dr. Anand Kunda
Breast Cancer Education Forum: Surgery with Dr. Christina Casteel
Breast Cancer Education Forum: Radiation Therapy with Dr. Sunanda Pejavar
Nutrition and Cancer: Staying Nourished after a Cancer Diagnosis
Abigail's Medical Boutique - 760-940-1132, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
A Greater Hope - 619-294-3436, wigs, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
Alvarado Hospital - 619-229-3364, wigs
American Cancer Society Office - Imperial Valley - 1-800-ACS-2345, wigs
American Cancer Society's "TLC" - wigs, headwear and mastectomy products
The Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center - 619-502-3207, wigs, bras and post-mastectomy prostheses
The Brighter Side - 858-759-6325, wigs, bras and prosthetics
Deluxe Medical Supply - 619-741-5901, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
Hair Unlimited - 619-299-6060, wigs
Knitted Knockers - bras and prosthetics
Medical Center Pharmacy - 888-615-5330, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
Michelle's Place - 951-699-5455, wigs
MJ Medical - 619-644-2695, bras, prosthetics and lymphedema garments
Ricos on 3rd - wigs
San Diego Homecare Supplies - 619-667-3700, wigs, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
Sharp HospiceCare - wigs
Strut Hair Solutions - wigs
Tri-City Medical Center - 760-940-3229, wigs
Wigs by Vee - 760-877-4770, wigs
Women's Health Boutique - 760-746-5146, wigs, lymphedema garments, bras and prosthetics
