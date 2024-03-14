Surgeons at Sharp Memorial Hospital perform minimally invasive heart surgery using the da Vinci Robotic surgical system. Procedures include mitral and tricuspid valve repairs, minimally invasive bypass procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, closing atrial septal defects, and removing some tumors from the heart without having to open the sternum. The robotic approach to cardiac surgery delivers the same excellent results of traditional open-heart surgery while allowing patients to recover more quickly.

A leader in robotic heart surgery

Heart surgeons at Sharp have been leaders in cardiac surgery, performing the first heart transplant in San Diego. And in 2007, Sharp was the first hospital in San Diego to perform robotic heart surgery. Sharp-affiliated doctors are active in clinical trials for minimally invasive mitral valve repair and replacement techniques.