Support you can count on

We understand the value of receiving quality care in the comfort of your home — especially when you or a loved one is struggling with an advanced progressive chronic illness.

At Sharp HospiceCare, our Transitions Advanced Illness Management Program offers home-based palliative care while providing the support you need.

Individuals who qualify for the transitions program have:

An advancing chronic illness such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, recurrent stroke, neurological disease or cancer

Experienced a decline in functional status and/or nutritional status in the past 30 to 60 days due to advanced chronic illness

Expect the best in care

Our team will work with you to provide pain and symptom management, advance health care planning, education and community resource referrals. We encourage the proactive participation of you and your loved ones in health care decision-making — and we'll be by your side every step of the way.

Our team of specially trained staff will work in conjunction with your doctor to design the care plan best for you, taking into account your physical, emotional and spiritual needs. We will work with you to discuss the disease process and expected course of treatment and help improve quality of life.

Learn more

To learn more about Sharp HospiceCare services or to inquire about financial coverage, give us a call at 619-667-1900 or at 1-800-681-9188.