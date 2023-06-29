Multidisciplinary care for limb health and preservation

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, our team of specialists can help ease the worry of amputation surgery due to complications from conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, vascular disease or active wounds.

Our experts create a personalized treatment plan using enhanced limb-saving techniques to help prevent amputation, so that you can return to an improved quality of life while retaining your independence.

What limb-threatening conditions can be treated? We treat patients of all ages with: Diabetes

Peripheral arterial disease

Active wounds

Foot redness and discoloration

Toe and foot gangrene

Leg and foot swelling

Limb infection What symptoms can lead to limb loss? If you're at risk of amputation, we can help you identify signs and symptoms that may include: Wounds or ulcers that do not heal

Chronic foot or other lower-limb infections

Numbness and/or skin discoloration in your lower limbs

Toe or foot deformities Can amputation be avoided? With our advanced therapies and multi-specialty approach, we address all of your medical and surgical needs to effectively heal infections and prevent amputation. We offer diagnostic testing, patient education and treatments such as: Blood pressure checks and other tests to diagnose vascular diseases

Advanced imaging techniques to view blood vessels

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Comprehensive wound care

Foot care education

Minimally invasive surgical options

Diabetes care What causes the need for amputation? Some conditions such as diabetes, the leading cause of non-traumatic amputations in the U.S., require careful monitoring to avoid serious complications. Diabetes can lead to peripheral arterial disease, which can cause: Narrowed blood vessels that make it difficult for the body to deliver oxygen-rich blood to limbs, such as the legs and feet

Numbness in the lower extremities

Infections in wounds that go unnoticed

Tissue and nerve damage from an improperly treated, infected wound; resulting in possible limb loss How can we help prevent limb loss? At Sharp Grossmont, we're recognized for innovation and medical excellence. Our Limb Preservation Program — one of a few offered in San Diego County — offers a level of care and services that are unique and state-of-the-art to help prevent amputation. You will be cared for by a multidisciplinary team specialized in managing complex vascular diseases and infections. Your care team may include: Care coordinators

Hospitalists

Infectious disease specialists

Plastic surgeons

Podiatrists

Vascular surgeons

Wound care and hyperbaric medicine specialists Our expert team provides excellent care using evidence-based, clinical protocols. We are also an educational resource within the greater medical community through active clinical mentoring and teaching.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Limb Preservation Program

619-740-6400

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions