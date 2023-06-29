Multidisciplinary care for limb health and preservation
At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, our team of specialists can help ease the worry of amputation surgery due to complications from conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, vascular disease or active wounds.
Our experts create a personalized treatment plan using enhanced limb-saving techniques to help prevent amputation, so that you can return to an improved quality of life while retaining your independence.
We treat patients of all ages with:
Diabetes
Peripheral arterial disease
Active wounds
Foot redness and discoloration
Toe and foot gangrene
Leg and foot swelling
Limb infection
If you're at risk of amputation, we can help you identify signs and symptoms that may include:
Wounds or ulcers that do not heal
Chronic foot or other lower-limb infections
Numbness and/or skin discoloration in your lower limbs
Toe or foot deformities
With our advanced therapies and multi-specialty approach, we address all of your medical and surgical needs to effectively heal infections and prevent amputation. We offer diagnostic testing, patient education and treatments such as:
Blood pressure checks and other tests to diagnose vascular diseases
Some conditions such as diabetes, the leading cause of non-traumatic amputations in the U.S., require careful monitoring to avoid serious complications. Diabetes can lead to peripheral arterial disease, which can cause:
Narrowed blood vessels that make it difficult for the body to deliver oxygen-rich blood to limbs, such as the legs and feet
Numbness in the lower extremities
Infections in wounds that go unnoticed
Tissue and nerve damage from an improperly treated, infected wound; resulting in possible limb loss
At Sharp Grossmont, we're recognized for innovation and medical excellence. Our Limb Preservation Program — one of a few offered in San Diego County — offers a level of care and services that are unique and state-of-the-art to help prevent amputation.
You will be cared for by a multidisciplinary team specialized in managing complex vascular diseases and infections. Your care team may include:
Our expert team provides excellent care using evidence-based, clinical protocols. We are also an educational resource within the greater medical community through active clinical mentoring and teaching.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Limb Preservation Program