Clinical trial: A multicenter, randomized trial of preterm infants receiving caffeine and less invasive surfactant administration compared to caffeine and early continuous positive airway pressure (CaLI trial)

Primary investigator: Dr. Anup Katheria

Research coordinator: Felix Ines

About this trial

Infants that are born prematurely (less than 30 weeks of gestational age) are born with immature lungs and a lack of natural lung surfactant, a fluid that coats the lungs and help them remain open. Due to this condition, babies may not breathe well at birth or in the first days after birth and may benefit from receiving surfactant medicine or continuous airway pressure to help the baby’s lungs remain open and improve oxygenation. Both surfactant administration and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) are currently standard treatments for premature infants that need respiratory support after delivery.

Surfactant administration traditionally involves inserting a breathing tube into the baby’s airway (intubation) and placing them on a breathing machine for respiratory support. Continuing on a breathing machine for a long period of time increases the baby’s chance of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a chronic lung disease of the neonate. The LISA method (less invasive surfactant administration) is another method that involves using a small catheter to administer surfactant directly into a baby’s lungs. However, the LISA method is still not widely accepted.

We are conducting this study to find out if infants that receive surfactant by the LISA method compared to early CPAP and mechanical ventilation require less intubation and less days on respiratory support.

Learn more

For more information about the Neonatal Research Institute or to learn more about our clinical trials, send us an email or call 858-939-4112.