Clinical trial: Premature infants receiving milking or delayed cord clamping (PREMOD2)

Primary investigator: Dr. Anup Katheria

Research coordinator: Kathy Arnell

About this trial

Delayed cord clamping is highly recommended as it has been shown to reduce bleeding in the brain. However, the sickest newborns that require resuscitation often do not receive delayed cord clamping. Cord milking would allow all babies to receive a placental transfusion; however, the evidence for this practice is limited. This trial — the largest study of premature infants on this topic — will seek to provide the much-needed evidence that cord milking is noninferior to delayed cord clamping.

