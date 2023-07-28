Stroke care in San Diego

Expert stroke care across San Diego

From diagnosis to treatment to recovery, at Sharp we remain by your side with accredited rehabilitation and therapy programs to help you return to your daily activities and live your best life.

Our four acute-care hospitals offer exceptional stroke care across San Diego County:

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center , certified Primary Stroke Center

Sharp Chula Vista is the South Bay’s leader for providing expert stroke care and has received the prestigious achievement award of Gold Plus from the American Heart Association.

Sharp Coronado Hospital , certified Primary Stroke Center

For Coronado residents and visitors, advanced stroke care is available on the island without needing to go elsewhere in San Diego. Sharp Coronado provides high-quality stroke care from the moment patients arrive and throughout their stay and recovery.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital , certified Comprehensive Stroke Center

As a Comprehensive Stroke Center — the highest designation given by The Joint Commission in association with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association — Sharp Grossmont can treat even the most complex stroke cases, providing care to on average more than 900 patients with stroke a year.

Sharp Memorial Hospital, certified Primary Stroke Center

Sharp Memorial offers advanced stroke treatment, including the robotic transcranial Doppler (TCD) technology to accurately detect a hole in the heart called a patent foramen ovale (PFO), an underlying condition found in many people who have a stroke with no apparent cause.

Nationally recognized stroke programs

Sharp is nationally recognized for providing high-quality stroke care. Three Sharp hospitals — Sharp Chula Vista, Sharp Coronado and Sharp Memorial — are certified as Primary Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission. This designation reflects Sharp’s ability to deliver excellent stroke care at every step of a patient’s diagnosis and recovery.

Patients with the most complex cases can be treated at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, a Comprehensive Stroke Center – the highest certification by The Joint Commission. Comprehensive centers offer special expertise, resources and training to treat all types of stroke.

All of Sharp’s stroke programs follow rigorous national standards and guidelines that can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients. They have also all earned the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement award for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

BE FAST and call 911

Sudden onset of symptoms, including a severe or unexplained headache, may indicate a stroke. Remember “BE FAST” to help identify the signs of a stroke: