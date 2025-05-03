UX0902-drs-natarayan-jeswani-sgh-neuroscience-hero-3600x1200
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience building exterior

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

As San Diego's first comprehensive specialty hospital of its kind, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience is transforming the future of neurological care with compassionate and innovative treatments for brain, nerve and spine conditions.

Specialties and services

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, we offer multidisciplinary, comprehensive care, as well as specialized inpatient and outpatient treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions.

How to find us

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience
5555 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa, CA 91942

Open 24 hours

Parking

Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).

Take a tour of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

In addition to its team of specialized neurologists and neurosurgeons, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience specialists work together to treat the whole patient, through services such as physical rehabilitation, speech and swallow therapies, intensive care, and more.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience front view
1 of 7 :

Our new state-of-the-art facility provides world-class neurological care in San Diego’s East County.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience side view
2 of 7 :

The Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience is located adjacent to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience lobby day
3 of 7 :

Lobby

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience lobby night
4 of 7 :

Lobby at night

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience nurses station
5 of 7 :

Nurses station

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience rehabilitation gym
6 of 7 :

Linda and Frank Riolo Rehabilitation Gym

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience ICU
7 of 7 :

Intensive care unit

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience news

