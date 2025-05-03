Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience
As San Diego's first comprehensive specialty hospital of its kind, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience is transforming the future of neurological care with compassionate and innovative treatments for brain, nerve and spine conditions.
Specialties and services
At Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, we offer multidisciplinary, comprehensive care, as well as specialized inpatient and outpatient treatment for a wide range of neurological conditions.
Movement disorders treatments for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, treated with state-of-the-art procedures such as:
In addition to its team of specialized neurologists and neurosurgeons, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience specialists work together to treat the whole patient, through services such as physical rehabilitation, speech and swallow therapies, intensive care, and more.