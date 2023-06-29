Breastfeeding support

Coping with the emotional challenges of breastfeeding
Self-compassion and support can make the difference when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.
Our education and resource program is here to make breastfeeding easier. Our educators pride themselves on empowering you. And while we can't be there for that 3 am feeding, we can offer peace of mind that you're doing it right.
With breastfeeding comes questions. We're here to answer all of them. We provide:
Certified lactation consultants
Breast pumps and supplies
Educational resources
Donor breastmilk from Mother's Milk Bank when needed
Support from our New Beginnings Boutique & Gift Shop
Sharp nurses receive annual education on breastfeeding, and all new nurses who care for mothers and babies receive an additional 20 hours of breastfeeding education, 5 hours of which are spent working directly with a lactation consultant.
If you have breastfeeding challenges that your nurse is unable to fully address, our lactation consultants are here to help you. All our lactation consultants are registered nurses with specialized training. Meaning, they're equipped to recognize and prevent breastfeeding problems, putting their sole focus on the nursing mother and her newborn. And expect their ongoing care and advice to go beyond your hospital stay.
We believe that breastmilk is the best milk, and encourage:
Breastfeeding over formula
Breastfeeding within one hour of delivery
Skin-to-skin contact to inspire breastfeeding
Taking safe medications while breastfeeding
Learning more about our infant feeding policy
Ultimately, whether or not you breastfeed is your choice. While breastfeeding is usually healthier than formula feeding for both mom and baby, we understand when parents have personal or cultural preferences for formula. We provide a caring, supportive environment for every mom, every time, no matter what her choice for feeding is.
Our lactation consultants are ready to help. Please call the numbers below for a referral or additional information.
Sharp Chula Vista Hospital lactation office: 619-502-5848
Sharp Grossmont Hospital lactation office: 619-740-4983
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns lactation office: 858-939-4140
New Beginnings Boutique & Gift Shop lactation services: 858-939-4127
