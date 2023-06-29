Breastfeeding support

Supporting your on your breastfeeding journey

With breastfeeding comes questions. We're here to answer all of them. We provide:

Care, compassion, expertise

Sharp nurses receive annual education on breastfeeding, and all new nurses who care for mothers and babies receive an additional 20 hours of breastfeeding education, 5 hours of which are spent working directly with a lactation consultant.

If you have breastfeeding challenges that your nurse is unable to fully address, our lactation consultants are here to help you. All our lactation consultants are registered nurses with specialized training. Meaning, they're equipped to recognize and prevent breastfeeding problems, putting their sole focus on the nursing mother and her newborn. And expect their ongoing care and advice to go beyond your hospital stay.

Our stance on breastfeeding

We believe that breastmilk is the best milk, and encourage:

Breastfeeding over formula

Breastfeeding within one hour of delivery

Skin-to-skin contact to inspire breastfeeding

Taking safe medications while breastfeeding

Learning more about our infant feeding policy

Ultimately, whether or not you breastfeed is your choice. While breastfeeding is usually healthier than formula feeding for both mom and baby, we understand when parents have personal or cultural preferences for formula. We provide a caring, supportive environment for every mom, every time, no matter what her choice for feeding is.

How to find a lactation consultant

Our lactation consultants are ready to help. Please call the numbers below for a referral or additional information.

Sharp Chula Vista Hospital lactation office: 619-502-5848

Sharp Grossmont Hospital lactation office: 619-740-4983

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns lactation office: 858-939-4140

New Beginnings Boutique & Gift Shop lactation services: 858-939-4127