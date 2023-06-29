Dedication in brain injury rehabilitation you can count on

Recovering from a brain injury isn't easy, but we know how rewarding a challenge it can be. At Sharp, our brain injury rehabilitation program was the first of its kind in San Diego County, and our dedicated caregivers are known nationally for their life-changing treatments, support and mentoring.

Whether you're a patient or caring for one, we can help. Our program is designed to assist with the physical, emotional and social side of recovery.

For patients

Inpatient and outpatient services

Neuropsychology experts help patients cope with brain trauma on thought, mood and behavior

Assistance returning home, to school and to the community

Adapted driving training

Education on recovery and living well

Peer support and mentoring

For caregivers

Specialized educational programs

Rehabilitation classes and support groups

Unique peer programs for both patients and caregivers

When it comes to recovery from a brain injury, you're not alone

With specialized skill in brain injury treatment, our integrated therapy team works together on all aspects of your care. Personalized peer support programs pair new and former patients to provide encouragement. And loved ones are an integral part of the healing process.

Known for our people, trusted for our care

We ensure that our patients receive the absolute best. Our program is certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, the highest level of care for rehabilitation services. It's just one more way our commitment shines through, no matter where you are in your journey.

Learn more

Read our helpful guide for more information on brain injury rehabilitation. Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker in order to view the guide.