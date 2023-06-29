Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
Recovering from a brain injury isn't easy, but we know how rewarding a challenge it can be. At Sharp, our brain injury rehabilitation program was the first of its kind in San Diego County, and our dedicated caregivers are known nationally for their life-changing treatments, support and mentoring.
Whether you're a patient or caring for one, we can help. Our program is designed to assist with the physical, emotional and social side of recovery.
Inpatient and outpatient services
Neuropsychology experts help patients cope with brain trauma on thought, mood and behavior
Assistance returning home, to school and to the community
Adapted driving training
Education on recovery and living well
Peer support and mentoring
Specialized educational programs
Unique peer programs for both patients and caregivers
With specialized skill in brain injury treatment, our integrated therapy team works together on all aspects of your care. Personalized peer support programs pair new and former patients to provide encouragement. And loved ones are an integral part of the healing process.
We ensure that our patients receive the absolute best. Our program is certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, the highest level of care for rehabilitation services. It's just one more way our commitment shines through, no matter where you are in your journey.
Read our helpful guide for more information on brain injury rehabilitation. Please disable your browser's pop-up blocker in order to view the guide.
