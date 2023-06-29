Infant rehabilitation services in the NICU

Meeting the needs of our youngest patients

Our rehab teams at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) include occupational and physical therapy specialists, who provide early therapeutic intervention to improve the developmental outcomes of premature infants.

Our experienced therapists provide evaluation, treatment, team consultation and family teaching for preterm and high-risk infants. They also address neurobehavioral organization, sensory and motor processing and daily life activities, such as feeding.

Services

Our therapists will provide your newborn a variety of services in the NICU, including: