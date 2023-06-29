Pain program

Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
We understand how extremely difficult it is to live with pain and navigate a world where your pain is frequently misunderstood. It prevents you from enjoying even the simplest things in life. That's why we're here to help.
At Sharp, we offer an integrative and comprehensive rehabilitation program that tackles your pain on every level.
We know that chronic pain is a combination of both physical and psychological components. That's why we blend neuroscience, pain-specific physical and behavioral therapy to give you tools to better manage pain while improving your quality of life.
Together, we will assess the factors and triggers that influence your pain. Then, we will guide you through effective treatments and management strategies for improving your unique condition.
Some treatments that may work for you include:
Customized physical therapy
Pain neuroscience education
Medication education and support
Awareness training, biofeedback and mindfulness practices
Pain-specific cognitive behavioral therapy
Self-care strategies
Relaxation/stretch
We work with a variety of conditions — from chronic back and neck pain to chronic headaches, from fibromyalgia to neuropathic pain and beyond. We also focus on post-COVID-19 symptoms for long haulers. Let us help you.
Recognized as one of the best physical rehabilitation centers, Sharp Memorial Hospital's Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center offers compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage your chronic pain.
Our pain rehabilitation services are available on the Sharp Memorial Hospital campus and via telehealth. We accept most health insurance, including Medicare, and we can help you determine your coverage and resource needs.
We are happy to work with your referring provider and follow you if you are seeking care through one of our Sharp-affiliated pain specialists.
To learn more about our program or how we can help you, please call us at 858-939-3165.
