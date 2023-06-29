Pain program

A unique approach to understanding and managing your pain

At Sharp, we offer an integrative and comprehensive rehabilitation program that tackles your pain on every level.

We know that chronic pain is a combination of both physical and psychological components. That's why we blend neuroscience, pain-specific physical and behavioral therapy to give you tools to better manage pain while improving your quality of life.

How we can help

Together, we will assess the factors and triggers that influence your pain. Then, we will guide you through effective treatments and management strategies for improving your unique condition.

Some treatments that may work for you include:

Customized physical therapy

Pain neuroscience education

Medication education and support

Awareness training, biofeedback and mindfulness practices

Pain-specific cognitive behavioral therapy

Self-care strategies

Relaxation/stretch

What's causing your pain?

We work with a variety of conditions — from chronic back and neck pain to chronic headaches, from fibromyalgia to neuropathic pain and beyond. We also focus on post-COVID-19 symptoms for long haulers. Let us help you.

Begin the healing process

Recognized as one of the best physical rehabilitation centers, Sharp Memorial Hospital's Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center offers compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage your chronic pain.

Our pain rehabilitation services are available on the Sharp Memorial Hospital campus and via telehealth. We accept most health insurance, including Medicare, and we can help you determine your coverage and resource needs.

We are happy to work with your referring provider and follow you if you are seeking care through one of our Sharp-affiliated pain specialists.

To learn more about our program or how we can help you, please call us at 858-939-3165.

