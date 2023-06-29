Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Pulmonary rehabilitation

Start breathing better now

At Sharp, we're proud to offer pulmonary rehabilitation services for San Diegans, helping those who have difficulty breathing return to a productive, independent and satisfying lifestyle. Our leading-edge program provides outpatient care in a specialized rehabilitation setting.

Pulmonary rehabilitation services

  • Comprehensive health evaluation to determine personal needs and establish goals

  • Baseline assessment of shortness of breath at rest and with activity

  • Individualized exercise program/prescription

  • Training in controlled breathing techniques

  • Airway clearance evaluation

  • Respiratory symptom management

  • Quality of life improvements through personalized care plans

  • Patient and family education

  • Patient and family support

Lung diseases and conditions that lead to shortness of breath

  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

  • Asthma

  • Pulmonary hypertension

  • Post-COVID respiratory problems

  • Bronchiectasis

  • Chronic bronchitis

  • Lung cancer or pulmonary conditions related to lung surgeries

  • Pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung conditions

  • Sarcoidosis and other autoimmune conditions that affect the lungs

  • Other lung disorders causing shortness of breath

Our pulmonary rehab team

Our  dedicated team of medical professionals — including a pulmonologist (medical director), respiratory care practitioners, registered dietitians and social workers, among others — is dedicated to exploring every option to help you control and decrease breathing difficulties.

Learn more about our pulmonary rehabilitation services

To learn more about pulmonary rehabilitation at Sharp Memorial Hospital, please call 858-939-3380. For Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call 619-740-5661.

