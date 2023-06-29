Start breathing better now

At Sharp, we're proud to offer pulmonary rehabilitation services for San Diegans, helping those who have difficulty breathing return to a productive, independent and satisfying lifestyle. Our leading-edge program provides outpatient care in a specialized rehabilitation setting.

Pulmonary rehabilitation services

Comprehensive health evaluation to determine personal needs and establish goals

Baseline assessment of shortness of breath at rest and with activity

Individualized exercise program/prescription

Training in controlled breathing techniques

Airway clearance evaluation

Respiratory symptom management

Quality of life improvements through personalized care plans

Patient and family education

Patient and family support

Lung diseases and conditions that lead to shortness of breath

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Asthma

Pulmonary hypertension

Post-COVID respiratory problems

Bronchiectasis

Chronic bronchitis

Lung cancer or pulmonary conditions related to lung surgeries

Pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung conditions

Sarcoidosis and other autoimmune conditions that affect the lungs

Other lung disorders causing shortness of breath

Our pulmonary rehab team

Our dedicated team of medical professionals — including a pulmonologist (medical director), respiratory care practitioners, registered dietitians and social workers, among others — is dedicated to exploring every option to help you control and decrease breathing difficulties.

Learn more about our pulmonary rehabilitation services

To learn more about pulmonary rehabilitation at Sharp Memorial Hospital, please call 858-939-3380. For Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call 619-740-5661.