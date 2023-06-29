Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
After experiencing a heart attack, Yoshi, 88, is back to doing the things she loves — thanks to Sharp’s cardiac rehab program.
At Sharp, we're proud to offer pulmonary rehabilitation services for San Diegans, helping those who have difficulty breathing return to a productive, independent and satisfying lifestyle. Our leading-edge program provides outpatient care in a specialized rehabilitation setting.
Comprehensive health evaluation to determine personal needs and establish goals
Baseline assessment of shortness of breath at rest and with activity
Individualized exercise program/prescription
Training in controlled breathing techniques
Airway clearance evaluation
Respiratory symptom management
Quality of life improvements through personalized care plans
Patient and family education
Patient and family support
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Asthma
Pulmonary hypertension
Post-COVID respiratory problems
Bronchiectasis
Chronic bronchitis
Lung cancer or pulmonary conditions related to lung surgeries
Pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung conditions
Sarcoidosis and other autoimmune conditions that affect the lungs
Other lung disorders causing shortness of breath
Our dedicated team of medical professionals — including a pulmonologist (medical director), respiratory care practitioners, registered dietitians and social workers, among others — is dedicated to exploring every option to help you control and decrease breathing difficulties.
To learn more about pulmonary rehabilitation at Sharp Memorial Hospital, please call 858-939-3380. For Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call 619-740-5661.
After experiencing a heart attack, Yoshi, 88, is back to doing the things she loves — thanks to Sharp’s cardiac rehab program.
For 25 years, Kathy Corso has shared her story of tragedy and triumph to encourage people to take charge of their health.