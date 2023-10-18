Frequently asked questions about Apple's Health app
At Sharp, we're here to help you through every step of your care. And now, with Apple's Health app, you'll have that care right at your fingertips.
If you're new to the Health app or just want to learn more, read through our frequently asked questions below.
The Apple Health app makes it easy for you to record your health data and share it with your doctor and care team. When you connect your health record the Health app, you'll be able to:
See your Sharp health records within the app (this feature is currently available only for Sharp Rees-Stealy and Sharp hospital patients)
View important health information such as your lab results and vitals
In addition, you'll also be able to use Apple's Health app to track your steps, sleep, what you eat and how often you take time to quiet your mind and relax.
Yes, the Health app is a secure application. When your health record data is transferred to the app, it's first encrypted and does not traverse Apple's network. The health data within the app on your iPhone is encrypted on-device when you lock your phone with a passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. And if you choose to sync your health data with iCloud, it will be encrypted while in transit and at rest.
The Health app comes installed on all iPhones with iOS version 11.3 or later. Learn more about setting up the app from Apple.
Navigate to the Health Records section of the Health app, and search for Sharp. Once you log in, your health record will begin to appear. You will receive a notification when new information is ready to view.
To view your records from your care with a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor or at a Sharp hospital, log in with your sharp.com username and password. With a Sharp Account, you can view and pay bills, register for events and more. Learn how to create a Sharp Account.
Currently, only records from visits with Sharp Rees-Stealy doctors or at Sharp hospitals are available in the Health app. Records from other Sharp doctors will be available soon.
Apple Health is not meant to replace FollowMyHealth, which allows you to message your doctor's office and schedule appointments. Apple Health is an additional option for integrating and accessing your health information.
If you see anything unfamiliar or incorrect in your health records, please call us at 858-627-5201, Monday to Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.