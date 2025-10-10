Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont
From mothers and their infants to comprehensive gynecologic care throughout a women's life, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont is the name you can trust in East County.
Specialties and services
Whether you’re embarking on a journey through motherhood, starting menopause, or require other gynecologic care, you can count on us for a broad scope of services throughout life:
Gynecologic or reproductive cancer
Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including laparoscopic and advanced robotic surgery
Pelvic disorders (surgical and non-surgical treatment)
Uterine bleeding and other conditions
How to find us
5555 Grossmont Center Dr La Mesa, CA 91942Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Plan your visit
What to expect when you arrive
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont is committed to your health and safety. We deliver nearly 3,000 babies annually.
We invite you to take a look inside our hospital facilities via our video or slideshow.
