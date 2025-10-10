Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont hero option 1
From mothers and their infants to comprehensive gynecologic care throughout a women's life, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont is the name you can trust in East County.

Whether you’re embarking on a journey through motherhood, starting menopause, or require other gynecologic care, you can count on us for a broad scope of services throughout life:

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont

5555 Grossmont Center Dr La Mesa, CA 91942

Open 24 hours

Open 24 hours

Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours

Self-parking is available in Parking Structures 1 or 2. Parking is free for those with a handicapped placard and for all visits under an hour. Visits of one to four hours are $4. Please consult our parking and directions page at sharp.com/Grossmont for other fee and parking options.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont is committed to your health and safety. We deliver nearly 3,000 babies annually.

We invite you to take a look inside our hospital facilities via our video or slideshow.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont is on Newsweek's Best Maternity Hospital List as one of the top U.S. hospitals for quality, safety and exceptional care. We also rank in the top 10 percent of hospitals for patient satisfaction in maternal and infant health.

Upon arrival, please check in at our front desk concierge. At this time, one support person can accompany maternity patients into the hospital. Designated support persons will be registered and receive a wristband at check-in.

After check-in, you will be directed to the triage desk. This unit assesses laboring mothers to determine the stage of labor.

Each labor and delivery room is private with a personal shower and sofa bed for a support person. After delivery, you will recover with your support person and baby in this room for a short time until you are moved to your postpartum suite.

After delivery, you and your baby may be moved to a postpartum suite to rest and recover more fully. Each suite has a private shower, flat screen television and offers a reclining sleeper chair for a support person to spend the night.

While in recovery, you will have access to breastfeeding support and your baby will receive several in-room health screenings, including a hearing test.

Parking is available in the Parking 2 garage in front of the main hospital. The first hour is free, thereafter additional fees may apply. There are also free 20-minute parking spaces for discharge or drop-off in front of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont.

