Make an old bill payment

As part of our billing system upgrade, we turned off our original bill pay platform. To make a payment for an old bill or installment on your payment plan that started prior to March 1, 2024, please call us Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Hospital payments

Billing for services performed at a Sharp hospital for inpatient or outpatient care.

Call 858-499-2400

Sharp Rees-Stealy payments

Billing for services performed at a Sharp Rees-Stealy medical office.

Call 858-499-2410

SharpCare payments

Billing for services performed at a SharpCare medical office.

Call 858-499-2044

Sharp specialty group payments

Billing for professional services performed by doctors at Sharp hospitals and medical offices.

Call 858-346-4321

Need to pay a newer bill?

For health care services provided March 2024 or later, sign in to Sharp or create an account to pay bills and access other features to manage your care. You can also pay without signing in.

Have a question about your bill?

Please don't hesitate to send us an email (select "Billing" in the form) or give us a call: