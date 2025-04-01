Make an old bill payment

Hospital payments
Billing for services performed at a Sharp hospital for inpatient or outpatient care.
As part of our billing system upgrade, we turned off our original bill pay platform. To make a payment for an old bill or installment on your payment plan that started prior to March 1, 2024, please call us Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Billing for services performed at a Sharp Rees-Stealy medical office.
Billing for services performed at a SharpCare medical office.
Billing for professional services performed by doctors at Sharp hospitals and medical offices.
For health care services provided March 2024 or later, sign in to Sharp or create an account to pay bills and access other features to manage your care. You can also pay without signing in.
Please don't hesitate to send us an email (select "Billing" in the form) or give us a call:
Sharp hospitals: 858-499-2400
Sharp Rees-Stealy: 858-499-2410
SharpCare: 858-499-2044
Sharp specialty groups: 858-346-4321