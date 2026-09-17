Welcoming Anthem patients
Choose the extraordinary level of care called The Sharp Experience.
It's easy to choose Sharp.
Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Anthem Blue Cross. We can help you find the right doctor for you and your family.
Step 1: Confirm that Sharp accepts your insurance plan.
We accept most Anthem Blue Cross plans, including all EPO, HMO, POS and PPO plans.
Step 2: Find a top-rated doctor who’s right for you.
Search for doctors who accept Anthem Blue Cross.
Health care your way
Whether it’s in person, on the go or from the comfort of home, Sharp delivers exceptional care when and where you need it.
Have a question? We’re here to help.
Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
Or chat with us, 7 am to 7 pm daily.