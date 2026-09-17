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Welcoming Anthem patients

Choose the extraordinary level of care called The Sharp Experience.

Find a doctor

It's easy to choose Sharp.

Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Anthem Blue Cross. We can help you find the right doctor for you and your family.

Step 1: Confirm that Sharp accepts your insurance plan.

We accept most Anthem Blue Cross plans, including all EPO, HMO, POS and PPO plans.

Plans we accept

Step 2: Find a top-rated doctor who’s right for you.

Search for doctors who accept Anthem Blue Cross.

View more doctors

Health care your way

Whether it’s in person, on the go or from the comfort of home, Sharp delivers exceptional care when and where you need it.

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Easily manage your health

Use the Sharp app to book visits, join waitlists, message your doctor and more.

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Same-day primary care

Book in-person or virtual same-day doctor’s visits.

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Virtual care

See a doctor in minutes, from wherever you are.

Have a question? We’re here to help.

Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
Or chat with us, 7 am to 7 pm daily.