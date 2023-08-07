Teaming up for better breathing
Sharp helps share the importance of lung cancer screening and early detection.
Early lung cancer detection saves lives — find out if you qualify for lung cancer screening.
Answer these questions from the American Lung Association to learn if you might be a candidate for a CT lung cancer screening.
Are you between 50 through 80 years old (or between 55 and 77 years old if on Medicare)?
Do you have a 20 pack-year history of smoking (this means one pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years, etc.) or do you have a 30 pack-year history of smoking if you are on Medicare?
Are you a current smoker, or have you quit within the last 15 years?
If you answered yes to all of these questions, you might be a candidate for lung cancer screening. Talk to your primary care doctor to learn more about screening. Take this handout to your doctor’s appointment to help guide your conversation. If you want to learn more about outpatient pulmonary services offered at the Burr Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call 619-740-4770.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital is proud to be the exclusive health care partner of the American Lung Association - San Diego. Together, we're helping to raise awareness of and save lives through lung cancer screening and early detection.
– American Lung Association
That is why we have partnered with the American Lung Association - San Diego to raise awareness of lung cancer screening and save lives right here in Southern California. Using a safe, low-dose CT scan, doctors can pinpoint cancerous tumors in the lungs early.
According to the American Lung Association’s annual State of Lung Cancer report, every two and a half minutes someone is diagnosed with lung cancer, and 4 in 5 of those individuals will ultimately die from the disease. However, more people than ever are surviving lung cancer, and lung cancer screening is the key to early diagnosis.
Along with CT scan technology, Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers advanced diagnostic tools, such as robotic bronchoscopy, to help diagnose lung cancer. We are the only hospital in San Diego’s East County to use this state-of-the-art technology.
As part of our partnership with the American Lung Association - San Diego, we offer a variety of resources to help you lead a healthier life, as well as support programs to improve lung health and prevent lung disease. Along with our lung cancer screening campaign, Sharp Grossmont Hospital also proudly supports the following initiatives with the American Lung Association:
