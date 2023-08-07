Saving lives through screening

Answer these questions from the American Lung Association to learn if you might be a candidate for a CT lung cancer screening.

Are you between 50 through 80 years old (or between 55 and 77 years old if on Medicare)?

Do you have a 20 pack-year history of smoking (this means one pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years, etc.) or do you have a 30 pack-year history of smoking if you are on Medicare?

Are you a current smoker, or have you quit within the last 15 years?

If you answered yes to all of these questions, you might be a candidate for lung cancer screening. Talk to your primary care doctor to learn more about screening. Take this handout to your doctor’s appointment to help guide your conversation. If you want to learn more about outpatient pulmonary services offered at the Burr Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call 619-740-4770.

A partnership for better breathing

Sharp Grossmont Hospital is proud to be the exclusive health care partner of the American Lung Association - San Diego. Together, we're helping to raise awareness of and save lives through lung cancer screening and early detection.