At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we know that one of the best ways to overcome cancer is to catch it early. That's why, with a current recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and National Comprehensive Cancer Network, we offer low-dose CT lung screenings to help detect tumors earlier — when they're most treatable. And earlier detection means a better chance of long-term survival.

Do you qualify for a CT lung cancer screening?

Take a free assessment and learn if you might be a candidate for a low-dose CT lung screening.

CT scans are endorsed by the American Medical Association, American College of Chest Physicians, American Thoracic Society, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society and Lung Cancer Alliance. Many insurance plans, including Medicare, now cover these screenings.

Who should be screened?

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scans for people who meet all of the following criteria:

Have a 20 pack year or more smoking history (A pack year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, a person could have a 20 pack year history by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.)

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years

Are between 50 and 80 years old

Helping you through the lung cancer screening process

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you.

Our experienced team of radiologists, technologists and caregivers works together to provide timely scheduling, the latest imaging techniques and prompt reporting of results. And with cancer services accredited by the American College of Surgeons, Commission on Cancer, you can feel comfortable knowing you're in good hands.

If needed, the Cancer Centers of Sharp — located conveniently across San Diego County - provide a comprehensive array of treatment options for lung cancer.

Schedule a lung cancer screening

If you or a loved one are interested in scheduling a screening after completing the assessment, please talk to your doctor about a referral to one of our locations or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.