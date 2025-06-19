Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

Open

- closes 4:30 pm

8851 Center Drive, Suite 600, La Mesa, CA 91942

619-740-4770

Fax: 619-740-4797

Departments

Heart and Lung

Suite 600

619-740-4770

Fax: 619-740-4797

Nonstress Testing

Suite 600

619-740-4945

Orthopedics

Suite 600

619-740-3069

Fax: 619-740-5735

Specialty Pharmacy

Suite 600

858-627-5644

Women's Health

Suite 600

619-740-4971

Fax: 619-740-4797

Hours

Hours

Open

- closes 4:30 pm
Location Hours
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm

How to find us

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic

8851 Center Drive, Suite 600 La Mesa, CA 91942

Get directions
619-740-4770

Fax: 619-740-4797

Parking

We’re conveniently located next to the Sharp Grossmont Hospital campus, with parking right next to the care clinic. There is a nominal parking fee during daytime hours, and no charge after 5 pm or on weekends.

Plan your visit