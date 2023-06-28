We're here to help take care of your breast health

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we understand how important your health is to your daily life. We're here to focus on you — and to bring you the best care possible, from prevention and screening through any necessary treatment.

Here, our patients are our purpose, and our partners. Our expert staff puts you first — ensuring your comfort — whether you are having a routine breast exam or you need more comprehensive care.

Access to the most advanced screenings

At Sharp, we're proud to be a leading provider of women's care and women's imaging — offering mammography services throughout San Diego County. In addition to state-of-the-art technology and equipment, we ensure a gentle, supportive environment for your annual screening.

Beginning at age 40, we encourage you to start a conversation with your doctor about routine breast screening, including when it should begin and what type of screening is best for you.

Our mammography services

We offer everything from annual screenings to complex diagnostic procedures — helping you be one step ahead when it comes to your health.

Digital mammography This diagnostic technology provides highly precise, rapid scans that can be displayed on a high-resolution monitor and stored digitally. Tomosynthesis (3D mammography) This diagnostic tool allows doctors to detect breast cancer earlier by uncovering breast abnormalities unseen in traditional mammograms. It uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue.

Determining your risk factor

All women — and even some men — are at risk for breast cancer, but certain factors can greatly increase the likelihood of getting the disease — such as family history of breast or ovarian cancer, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use and genetic mutations, among others. If you're concerned you may be at risk, please talk to your primary care doctor or OBGYN about your screening options.

At Sharp, we offer high-risk monitoring so you can learn if your lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is greater than 20 percent — the threshold at which the American Cancer Society recommends extra monitoring and prevention. When receiving a mammogram, you'll answer a series of questions about your personal and family histories. Our sophisticated program will then calculate your unique breast cancer risk and send it directly to your doctor.

We want you to feel empowered to make healthier choices for and your family, which is why we offer genetic counseling. Our board-certified genetic counselors review your personal and family history to determine the likelihood of inherited cancer in your family. Our team is here to help you understand which factors influence your cancer risk and what steps you can take to reduce that risk.

