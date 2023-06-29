Mammography services

At Sharp, we are proud to be a leading provider of women's care in San Diego, offering state-of-the-art technology and a gentle, supportive environment for your annual mammography screening. Our expert staff puts you first — ensuring your comfort — whether you are having a routine breast exam or a biopsy.

We know that every moment matters, and that means involving our patients in their care and never losing sight of what's important to them. That's why more San Diegans trust the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare for extraordinary care.

Access to the most advanced screenings

Here, you're not just a patient, you're our partner. Beginning at age 40, we encourage you to have a conversation with your doctor about routine breast screening — when it should begin and what type of screening is best for you.

Our advanced diagnostic tests provide earlier detection of tumors and abnormalities — so that you can be one step ahead when it comes to your health. Our highly skilled team of experts is here to focus on what you need — every step of the way.

At Sharp, we utilize digital mammography to produce highly precise, rapid scans that can be displayed on a high-resolution computer monitor and stored digitally.

High-risk monitoring is also available at James S. Brown Pavilion Outpatient Imaging Center (formerly called Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Imaging Center). When receiving a mammogram, you can learn if your lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is greater than 20 percent — the threshold at which the American Cancer Society recommends extra monitoring and other prevention strategies.

The process is simple. At the time of your mammogram, will answer a series of questions about your personal and family histories. Then a sophisticated computer program will calculate your unique breast cancer risk and send it to your doctor.

Frequently asked questions about mammograms

What is digital mammography? Sharp offers digital mammography to women undergoing routine mammograms. Digital mammography is the latest diagnostic technology available and provides highly precise and rapid scans for the radiologist. The new Selenia™ digital mammography system incorporates revolutionary imaging technology that provides patients with the highest quality of care in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer. Digital mammography uses computers and specially designed digital detectors to produce an image that can be displayed on a high-resolution computer monitor, and transmitted and stored just like computer files. The technology allows radiologists to view the X-ray images in a matter of seconds. They can adjust brightness, change contrast and zoom in on specific areas to help detect small calcifications, masses and other changes that may be signs of early cancer. Being able to manipulate images is one of the main benefits of digital technology. To supplement this technology, Sharp offers digital computer-aided detection (CAD) as part of its comprehensive diagnostic services. CAD provides a "second read" of the digital mammogram by a computer and highlights characteristics commonly associated with breast cancer. When activated, it flags abnormalities to help the radiologist detect early breast cancer. CAD is, in essence, a second set of eyes to support and enhance the radiologist's judgment. To further improve the mammogram experience, Sharp also uses the one-of-a-kind MammoPad®. It is an adhesive-backed, single-use cushion that brings warmth, comfort and cleanliness to the experience. Advantages of digital mammography include: Improved diagnostic accuracy over traditional film screen techniques, especially in women under 50 and in women with particularly dense breast tissue

Less radiation exposure to patients

Reduced need for repeat exams due to under- or overexposure

Significantly less time spent in the breast cancer center What should I expect during my 2D/3D mammography exam? The technologist will position you, compress your breast and take images from different angles. There is no additional compression required with 3D, and it only takes a few extra seconds. The technologist will work with you to ensure a comfortable mammography experience and to help eliminate any apprehension you may have about your mammogram being uncomfortable or painful. Who can have a 3D tomosynthesis mammography exam? Studies show that the 3D tomosynthesis exam is more accurate for women of all ages, with both dense and nondense breasts — and is the only mammogram approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as superior for women with dense breasts. What about radiation? The 3D tomosynthesis exam is comparable to conventional 2D mammograms when using low-dose software. What if I need a biopsy? Overall, about 70 percent of biopsies are benign. The rate of breast cancer diagnosis on biopsy is about 30 percent. When findings are suspicious enough for breast cancer to warrant a biopsy, otherwise known as "biopsy recommended" on a report, only 30 percent result in a breast cancer diagnosis. What are the different types of biopsies? Fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy

In an FNA biopsy, a very thin, hollow needle attached to a syringe is used to withdraw (aspirate) a small amount of tissue from a suspicious area. The needle used for an FNA biopsy is thinner than the one used for blood tests. Core needle biopsy

A core biopsy uses a larger needle to sample breast changes felt by the doctor or seen on an ultrasound, mammogram or MRI. Stereotactic biopsy

The stereotactic-guided biopsy searches out the precise location of the abnormal area by using conventional mammography from three angles. It uses "stereo" X-rays (X-rays taken from multiple angles) and a special biopsy needle. A stereotactic breast biopsy is the most helpful when no lump can be felt but a mammography shows a mass, a cluster of microcalcifications (tiny calcium deposits that are closely grouped together) or an area of abnormal tissue change. Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy

A biopsy performed using ultrasound to locate the area in question. Ultrasound-guided biopsy requires no exposure to X-ray, and is a minimally invasive way to obtain a sample of breast tissue for further diagnosis. It is also faster and less painful than traditional surgical biopsy. Surgical (open) biopsy

In rare cases, surgery is needed to remove all or part of the lump for testing. This is called a surgical or open biopsy. Most often, the surgeon removes the entire mass or abnormal area, as well as a surrounding margin of normal breast tissue. There are two types of surgical biopsies: An incisional biopsy removes only part of the suspicious area, enough to make a diagnosis

An excisional biopsy removes the entire tumor or abnormal area, with or without trying to take out an edge of normal breast tissue (depending on the reason for the biopsy)

Scheduling your mammogram

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to make your appointment, which is why several Sharp locations offer annual mammogram screenings. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or select one of the locations listed below.

Tomosynthesis (3D mammography)

Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, is offered at Sharp Coronado Women's Imaging Suite, James S. Brown Pavilion Outpatient Imaging Center, Sharp Rees-Stealy radiology locations and Grossmont Imaging, a partnership of X-Ray Medical Group and Sharp Grossmont Hospital. This screening allows doctors to detect breast cancer earlier by uncovering breast abnormalities unseen in traditional mammograms. This technology uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue.

Benefits of tomosynthesis

Tomosynthesis uses high-powered computing to generate a 3D reconstruction of the breast, providing clearer, more accurate views of breast tissue. Like any organ, breasts are three-dimensional — made of tissue, milk ducts, fat and blood vessels at varying depths. With tomosynthesis, small cancers are better detected behind dense tissue.

Because 3D tomosynthesis provides a layer-by-layer view of breast tissue, it is especially effective for women with dense breasts, which can hide cancers and other abnormalities behind less fatty tissue. Roughly 40 percent of U.S. women have dense breasts, and most don't know it.

Frequently asked questions about 3D mammograms

What can I expect during my 3D mammography? You can expect a similar experience to a traditional screening. The technologist will position you on an X-ray machine, compress your breast and take images. Instead of taking pictures of your breast from two angles — up and down, and left and right — 3D mammography takes multiple images of each breast from many angles. A computer then produces a 3D image of your breast tissue in one-millimeter slices, providing greater visibility. There is no additional compression with 3D, and it only takes a few extra seconds. The technologist will work with you to ensure a comfortable mammography experience and to help eliminate any apprehension you may have. How long will it take? The tomosynthesis procedure is no different than having a conventional mammogram. Your typical appointment will be no more than 30 minutes. Is 3D mammography safe? The 3D tomosynthesis exam is comparable to conventional 2D mammograms when using low-dose radiation software. What happens after my 3D mammogram? A board-certified radiologist reads your 3D mammogram, and a report is delivered to your doctor. You can expect to receive your screening mammography results by mail within a week. When should I receive a 3D mammogram? Annual mammograms should begin when you turn 40 — a recommendation supported by the American Cancer Society, American College of Radiology, American Society of Breast Surgeons and others.

Request a 3D mammogram

Tomosynthesis screenings are available at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and through Grossmont Imaging, a partnership of X-Ray Medical Group and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

At Sharp Memorial, screenings take place inside James S. Brown Pavilion's Outpatient Imaging Center, a designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. If you're interested in receiving a 3D mammogram, talk to your doctor or call 858-939-5100 to make an appointment.

At Sharp Grossmont, screenings take place at Grossmont Imaging, which is dedicated to providing the highest quality imaging and interventional services available — utilizing state-of-the-art equipment in conjunction with advanced, cutting-edge techniques. If you're interested in receiving a 3D mammogram, talk to your doctor or call 619-461-1830 to make an appointment.

At Sharp Coronado, screenings take place at the dedicated women's imaging suite at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion. To schedule an appointment, give us a call at 619-522-3670 or schedule online for your annual screening mammogram.

At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, screenings take place at San Diego Imaging Chula Vista, which is dedicated to providing the women of San Diego's South Bay with comprehensive imaging services in an outpatient imaging center setting. To schedule a 3D mammogram appointment, please call 619-397-6577.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, screenings take place at the radiology department of locations with mammography services: Downtown, Mira Mesa, Otay Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Santee and Sorrento Mesa. Appointments are available Monday through Friday with Saturday availability at select locations. Patients can request an appointment through FollowMyHealth or by calling 858-586-6730.