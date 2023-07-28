Mammography services

At Sharp, we are proud to be a leading provider of women's care in San Diego, offering state-of-the-art technology and a gentle, supportive environment for your annual mammogram screening. Our expert staff puts you first — ensuring your comfort — whether you are having a routine breast exam or a biopsy.

Access to the most advanced screenings

We offer everything from annual screenings to complex diagnostic procedures — helping you stay one step ahead when it comes to your health.

Digital mammography

Digital mammography uses advanced imaging technology to capture detailed, two-dimensional scans of breast tissue. Sharp also uses computer-aided detection (CAD), an advanced tool that helps identify areas that may need closer review, supporting accurate results and greater confidence in breast cancer screening.

Tomosynthesis (3D mammography)

Tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, creates a detailed three-dimensional view of the breast using images taken from multiple angles. This advanced screening technology can help detect small abnormalities that may be more difficult to see on a standard mammogram, particularly in women with dense breast tissue.

Schedule your mammogram

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to make your appointment, which is why we offer several Sharp mammogram screening locations. To find a San Diego mammogram location near you or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or sign in to Sharp to book an annual screening mammogram.

Walk-in mammograms available for Sharp Rees-Stealy patients

Sharp Rees-Stealy patients age 40 and older who have established care with a Sharp Rees-Stealy provider can walk in for a mammogram during October. To be eligible, your last mammogram must have been at least one year and one day ago, with no breast problems experienced since then. Wait times for walk-in mammograms may vary based on patient volume and department capacity.

Walk-ins are welcome on weekdays in October from 9 am to 3 pm at these locations:

Frequently asked questions about mammograms

When should I get a mammogram? Beginning at age 40, we encourage you to start a conversation with your doctor about routine breast screening, including when it should begin and what type of screening is best for you. Depending on your personal health history, family history or other risk factors, your doctor may recommend starting earlier or having additional screenings. Regular mammograms can help detect breast cancer early, when it is often easier to treat. What should I expect during a mammogram? During your mammogram, a technologist will gently position your breast and take X-ray images from different angles. Brief compression is needed to capture clear images and ensure accurate results. Your care team will guide you through the process, answer any questions and make you comfortable. What factors can increase my risk of breast cancer? All women — and even some men — are at risk for breast cancer, but certain factors can greatly increase the likelihood of getting the disease — such as family history of breast or ovarian cancer, obesity, alcohol and tobacco use and genetic mutations, among others. If you're concerned you may be at risk, please talk to your primary care doctor about your screening options. What does it mean to have dense breast tissue? Many women have dense breasts. This means the breasts contain less fatty tissue and more fibrous or glandular tissue. While having dense breasts is normal, it can make it harder to detect breast cancer on a mammogram. Advanced imaging, including 3D mammography available at Sharp, may help provide a clearer view of breast tissue. What happens if something abnormal is found in my mammogram results? An abnormal mammogram does not necessarily mean you have breast cancer. In some cases, additional imaging, such as a diagnostic mammogram or ultrasound, may be recommended. Sharp offers a full range of breast imaging, biopsy and follow-up care services to help guide you through the next steps. What are the different types of breast biopsy, if needed? Fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy

In an FNA biopsy, a very thin, hollow needle attached to a syringe is used to withdraw (aspirate) a small amount of tissue from a suspicious area. The needle used for an FNA biopsy is thinner than the one used for blood tests. Core needle biopsy

A core biopsy uses a larger needle to sample breast changes felt by the doctor or seen on an ultrasound, mammogram or MRI. Stereotactic biopsy

The stereotactic-guided biopsy searches out the precise location of the abnormal area by using conventional mammography from three angles. It uses "stereo" X-rays (X-rays taken from multiple angles) and a special biopsy needle. A stereotactic breast biopsy is the most helpful when no lump can be felt but a mammography shows a mass, a cluster of microcalcifications (tiny calcium deposits that are closely grouped together) or an area of abnormal tissue change. Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy

A biopsy performed using ultrasound to locate the area in question. Ultrasound-guided biopsy requires no exposure to X-ray, and is a minimally invasive way to obtain a sample of breast tissue for further diagnosis. It is also faster and less painful than traditional surgical biopsy. Surgical (open) biopsy

In rare cases, surgery is needed to remove all or part of the lump for testing. This is called a surgical or open biopsy. Most often, the surgeon removes the entire mass or abnormal area, as well as a surrounding margin of normal breast tissue. There are two types of surgical biopsies: An incisional biopsy removes only part of the suspicious area, enough to make a diagnosis

An excisional biopsy removes the entire tumor or abnormal area, with or without trying to take out an edge of normal breast tissue (depending on the reason for the biopsy) How can I get a mammogram at Sharp? Scheduling a mammogram at Sharp is easy. Mammograms are available at multiple San Diego County locations. You can call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or sign in to your Sharp account to schedule an annual screening mammogram. Why should I choose Sharp for mammogram screenings and follow-up care? Sharp combines advanced breast imaging technology, convenient screening locations throughout San Diego and access to specialized follow-up care if additional testing is needed. Patients benefit from 3D mammography, biopsy services and coordinated care from experienced breast imaging and cancer specialists. Sharp offers access to nationally accredited cancer care programs. Is a mammogram covered by insurance? Most insurance plans cover screening mammograms at no cost to eligible patients. Because coverage varies, we recommend checking with your insurance provider before your appointment. Sharp accepts most insurance plans.

Community health screenings

Sharp is proud to offer free cancer screenings to qualified San Diegans, in partnership with other community health care organizations. Learn more about our upcoming screening events.