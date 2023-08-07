Your Medicare coverage options
Learn more about your coverage options under Medicare — including Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.
Choose the Medicare plan that's right for you
Your Medicare choices can be divided into two options:
Plans we accept
At Sharp, we accept a variety of Medicare plans — including a variety of Medicare Advantage plans through Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare. Visit each plan to learn about benefits and costs, enrollment information and more.
We're here to help you
To learn more, attend an upcoming seminar or give us a call at 858-943-6808.
Watch our informative videos
Understanding Medicare Part A
Understanding Medicare Part B
Medicare Advantage Part C