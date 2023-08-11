Medicare myths

Not quite. Generally, if you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes while employed, then you will not pay a monthly premium for Part A (hospital coverage).

Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient care, does have premiums. These premiums are based on your IRS tax return from 2 years prior. The standard Part B premium is $148.50 per month for 2021. However, costs can vary depending on your income.

You are responsible for paying Parts A and B deductibles and coinsurances.

If you require prescription drug coverage (Part D), you will need to factor in that cost.