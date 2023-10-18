Bariatric Surgery at Sharp

Weight-loss surgery is an important decision. So if you have a body mass index (BMI) above 35 and weigh 80 to 100 pounds over an ideal weight — we're here to help. Our bariatric surgery program includes minimally invasive procedures with low complication rates, including gastric bypass and vertical sleeve gastrectomy. And our highly skilled surgeons take the time to understand your story — working with you to choose your very best option.

Your weight-loss goals are our weight-loss goals. That's why we offer extensive maintenance services with support groups and individual diet plans. Our bariatric surgery informational seminars offered by Sharp Coronado Hospital or Sharp Memorial Hospital are completely free. And our personalized weight-loss assessments cater your experience to you.

If your weight has become a health problem, don't struggle alone. We can help restore a stronger, healthier you.

Surgical options to fit your goals.

Gastric bypass surgery

Gastric bypass, also known as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, is a procedure that alters the process of digestion so you feel fuller faster. The surgery is performed through small abdominal incisions, which results in less pain and a quicker recovery.

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy generates weight loss by restricting the amount of food that can be eaten by removing 85 percent or more of the stomach, including the portion responsible for producing a hormone that causes appetite and hunger. Less invasive than gastric bypass surgery, this procedure has been known to dramatically improve health problems related to weight.

Giving you a new lease on life.

Bariatric surgery is more than a surgical procedure — it's a life-altering decision. If you are significantly overweight and have been unable to achieve effective weight loss through diet and exercise alone, Sharp's bariatric program may help you achieve a healthier body weight and bring you renewed strength and vitality.

More ways weight-loss surgery can help:

Dramatically improves health problems related to obesity, including diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea, as well as minimizing joint damage and the need for expensive medications

Known as the most effective and longest-lasting treatment for morbid obesity

