Brain and Spinal Cord Tumor Treatment

We're in this together.

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we're here to help you get the best care possible. We know a diagnosis of a brain or spinal tumor can impact you and your family. That's why new patients are seen within 48 hours of an appointment request.

We know that every moment matters, and that's why we're advancing the way we treat brain and spinal cord tumors — offering advanced technologies, access to a broad network of expert physicians and compassionate care for you and your family.

Our teams use the latest treatment options available, with advanced technology for pinpoint accuracy and precise targeting. With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our clinical team will ensure you get the care and support you need, every step of the way. Because at Sharp, our patients are our purpose and our partners.

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and our care teams safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Free delivery and curbside pickup at Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

An expert team, dedicated to you.

At Sharp, our team of experts is here for you every step of the way. You'll have access to genetic counselors specializing in cancer risk, social workers to help cope with emotional aspects of a brain cancer or tumor diagnosis, dietitians and a dedicated nurse navigator to guide you through all aspects of your care.

Our cancer navigators work with a full team of brain and spinal cord cancer experts, including neurosurgeons, neurologists, radiation oncologists, neuropathologists and neuroradiologists to develop a customized treatment plan that meets your needs.

At every step of your care — from diagnosis to treatment — you will receive expert advice, compassionate support, and the most advanced cancer-fighting therapies. It's all part of the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience

Fighting cancer with advanced technology.

Brain or spinal tumor treatment often involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Our sophisticated diagnostics and treatment technologies help provide the best possible outcome while minimizing your side effects and recovery time.

Our team will use the latest technology and therapies to treat you. These include:

Powerful diagnostic imaging systems that enable more effective and less invasive testing

Advanced linear accelerator and radiation treatment for precise targeting of tumors

State-of-the-art surgical techniques, including real-time image guidance and intra-operative functional mapping to allow for safe and maximum removal of brain tumors

Access to clinical trials that offer innovative chemotherapy options for many tumor types, at various stages of disease

Robust clinical trial program.

We are accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer® for meeting rigorous quality standards. Through our partnerships with scientific and academic institutions across the country, we bring the latest brain tumor treatment options and chemotherapy clinical trials to San Diego with dedicated clinical research coordinators to support patient enrollment.

Contact us and see an oncologist within 48 hours.

For more information about our program: