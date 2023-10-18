Depression

You are not alone.

Are you suffering from sadness, trouble sleeping, poor concentration, lack of energy or a change in appetite? These symptoms can signify depression, and we know how to help.

No matter what challenges you're facing, our compassionate experts can empower you and your family members with hope, reassurance and gentle guidance toward recovery. For more than 50 years, Sharp Mesa Vista has been helping people just like you to reach their fullest potential.

We are here to help.

To learn more about our programs for overcoming depression, please send us an email or call 858-836-8434, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. At Sharp Mesa Vista, we accept almost all health insurance plans.

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Guiding you on the path to wellness.

You are the reason we're here. And what we offer is hope, empowerment, connection and a meaningful life.

At Sharp Mesa Vista, we strive to restore your optimal mental health in the shortest possible amount of time and in a safe, healing environment. As part of our patient- and family-centered care, we actively involve you and your loved ones in developing a recovery plan. Our campus features therapeutic gardens to help you focus on wellness — or for you and your family to spend time together and reflect on healing.

Our team of skilled and caring professionals provide a treatment experience unique to your needs, from individual and group therapy to coping skills and medication management.

Comprehensive treatment.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital offers inpatient, partial hospitalization and outpatient care to help you regain stability and wellness.